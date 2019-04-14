Paris Marathon 2019 Results: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistApril 14, 2019

Ethiopia's Abrha Milaw (L) and Ethiopia's Gelete Burka celebrate their victory in the men and women category during the podium ceremony of Paris Marathon on April 14, 2019. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo credit should read KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP/Getty Images)
KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/Getty Images

Abrha Milaw and Gelete Burka respectively won the men's and women's elite races at the 2019 Paris Marathon on Sunday.

Milaw set a time of two hours, seven minutes and five seconds, 20 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor, while Burka won the 43rd edition of the race in the French capital with a time of 2:22:47.

The event's official Twitter account shared the results of the men's, women's and wheelchair races:

Paul Lonyangata of Kenya was bidding to win his third consecutive Paris Marathon, having won in 2017—when he set his personal best—and 2018.

However, he had to settle for third behind Milaw and one of the other pre-race favourites, Asefa Mengistu, both of Ethiopia.

With 2018 women's champion Betsy Saina not taking part, Burka was the favourite to win on Sunday, and she did just that.

Here's her winning moment:

She finished five seconds ahead of Azmera Gebru, while Azmera Abreha rounded out the top three to secure an all-Ethiopian podium.

Home favourite Julian Casoli took the wheelchair race with a time of 1:36:57:

The Frenchman finished almost nine minutes before Switzerland's Heinz Frei, while Russia's Vitaliy Gritsenko took third a further minute behind him.

Casoli's victory was his third at the Paris Marathon, having also won it in 2012 and 2015.

