Paris Marathon 2019 Results: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Paris Marathon 2019 Results: Men's and Women's Top FinishersApril 14, 2019
Abrha Milaw and Gelete Burka respectively won the men's and women's elite races at the 2019 Paris Marathon on Sunday.
Milaw set a time of two hours, seven minutes and five seconds, 20 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor, while Burka won the 43rd edition of the race in the French capital with a time of 2:22:47.
The event's official Twitter account shared the results of the men's, women's and wheelchair races:
Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris @parismarathon
🏁 Podium Handisport 🥇 Julien Casoli 🇫🇷 1:36:57 🥈 Heinz Frei 🇨🇭 1:45:37 🥉 Vitaliy Gritsenko 🇷🇺 1:46:35 #ParisMarathon https://t.co/nEu4Fukt59
Paul Lonyangata of Kenya was bidding to win his third consecutive Paris Marathon, having won in 2017—when he set his personal best—and 2018.
However, he had to settle for third behind Milaw and one of the other pre-race favourites, Asefa Mengistu, both of Ethiopia.
With 2018 women's champion Betsy Saina not taking part, Burka was the favourite to win on Sunday, and she did just that.
Here's her winning moment:
Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris @parismarathon
🏆 Victoire de Gelete Burka 🇪🇹 chez les 🏃♀️ 🏃♀️🏆 Victory for Gelete Burka 🇪🇹 #ParisMarathon https://t.co/PwQpiAmbw6
She finished five seconds ahead of Azmera Gebru, while Azmera Abreha rounded out the top three to secure an all-Ethiopian podium.
Home favourite Julian Casoli took the wheelchair race with a time of 1:36:57:
Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris @parismarathon
🏆🏆🏆 3ème victoire pour Julien Casoli 🇫🇷 ici sur le Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris ! Third victory for Julien Casoli 🇫🇷 here on the Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris! #ParisMarathon https://t.co/akwtTUe2SQ
The Frenchman finished almost nine minutes before Switzerland's Heinz Frei, while Russia's Vitaliy Gritsenko took third a further minute behind him.
Casoli's victory was his third at the Paris Marathon, having also won it in 2012 and 2015.
