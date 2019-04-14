Masters 2019: Tee Times, TV Schedule and Live Stream Info for Sunday

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

With three rounds of the 2019 Masters in the books, Francesco Molinari is your leader. He has a two-stroke lead over Tony Finau and Tiger Woods heading into Sunday.

The prospect of seeing the 36-year-old Molinari win just his second major—he won the Open Championship last year—is intriguing for golf fans. However, the big story for casual fans, unsurprisingly, is that Woods has a chance of winning his first major since 2008.

There are several other top golfers poised to potentially rise up and snatch this year's green jacket. Here you'll find a look at some of the favorites heading into Sunday, along with the full schedule Round 4.

Tee times have been moved up for Sunday because of forecasted late-afternoon thunderstorms. Players will also tee off from the first and 10th tees simultaneously in order to squeeze in everyone before the heavy rain hits.

Television coverage will begin at 9 a.m. ET on CBS, while streaming coverage will begin at 7:30 a.m on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app.

2019 Masters Leaderboard

Francesco Molinari -13

Tiger Woods -11

Tony Finau -11

Brooks Koepka -10

Webb Simpson -9

Ian Poulter -9

Justin Harding -8

Louis Oosthuizen -8

Matt Kuchar -8

Dustin Johnson -8

Latest Odds for Favorites

Francesco Molinari: 7-4

Tiger Woods: 10-3

Brooks Koepka: 6-1

Tony Finau: 6-1

Dustin Johnson: 20-1

Webb Simpson: 25-1

Ian Poulter: 28-1

Xavier Schauffele: 31-1

Odds according to Oddschecker.

Francesco Molinari

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Molinari is the favorite heading into Sunday—which isn't a surprise given he's ahead by two shots. However, casual fans may not have been familiar with him coming into the weekend.

The Italian has been around the game for quite some time—he turned pro back in 2004. But with just the one major on his resume, his name doesn't carry as much drawing power as Woods or Phil Mickelson or even Rory McIlroy.

Those who have been following the sport over the past year, though, will know that Molinari cannot be overlooked, especially with a lead:

In addition to winning the Open Championship in 2018, Molinari was also named European Tour Golfer of the Year. He's also ranked seventh in the world.

Tony Finau

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Tony Finau is another competitor casual fans may not be too familiar with. Though he turned pro back in 2007, he has just one PGA Tour win on his resume and is chasing will be chasing his first major on Sunday.

However, this doesn't mean that being paired with Molinari and Woods for the final round is going to shake the 29-year-old's confidence. According to Finau, Woods taught the younger generation not to be intimidated.

"Tiger, the way I look at it, Tiger taught us how to compete," Finau said, per Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star. "... We're the aftermath, if you will, of the Tiger Effect. The way he dominated and watching him growing up, it's like he was scared of nobody."

Woods, Finau and Molinari will be grouped together for the last tee time of Round 4—and that group should provide plenty of drama down the stretch.

The Masters, Sunday Tee Times (ET) and Pairings

Hole 10



7:30 a.m.: Kyle Stanley, Viktor Hovland, Charley Hoffman

7:41 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau, Takumi Kanaya

7:52 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Gary Woodland

8:03 a.m.: Jimmy Walker, J.B. Holmes, Charles Howell III

8:14 a.m.: Kiradech, Aphibarnrat, Kevin Na, Alvaro Ortiz

8:25 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Devon Bling, Keith Mitchell

8:36 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Satoshi Kodaira, Andrew Landry

8:47 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Eddie Pepperell

8:58 a.m.: Branden Grace, Martin Kaymer, Haotong Li

9:09 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel

9:20 a.m.: Trevor Immelman, Alex Noren

Hole 1

7:30 a.m.: Aaron Wise, Marc Leishman, Si Woo Kim

7:41 a.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Kevin Tway, Patton Kizzire

7:52 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith

8:03 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Corey Conners

8:14 a.m.: Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Lucas Bjerregaard

8:36 a.m.: Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Thorbjorn Olesen

8:25 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm

8:47 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler

8:58 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Justin Harding, Xander Schauffele

9:09 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Webb Simpson, Ian Poulter

9:20 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Tony Finau, Tiger Woods