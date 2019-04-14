Boston Marathon 2019: Route, Course Map, Times, Road Closures and Event Details

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

On Monday, April 15—Patriots' Day in Boston—the 123rd Boston Marathon will be held. The 30,000 participants will line up on Main Street in Hopkinton and make their way 26.2 miles through the city and its surrounding towns before racing past the finish line in Copley Square.

And they'll do so in challenging circumstances. The weather forecast on Monday, per AccuWeather, calls for rain when the first set of participants, the Men's Wheelchair race, lines up at 9:02 a.m. EST and has the potential to grow heavy through the other waves, with the last start time scheduled for 11:15 a.m. EST.

However, the rain won't be raw, and wind shouldn't be a big factor; the temperature will be in the mid-50s, with the potential to rise above 60 in the afternoon. It certainly won't be as trying as last year's conditions.

As for this year, among the 30,000 participants is former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, as will NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson and Supernatural star Jared Padalecki, with his wife, Genevieve.



Of course, one of the best parts about the Boston Marathon is its humbling ability to unite runners from all walks of live; former athletes and regular folks are one and the same when it comes to 26.2 miles of what's recognized as one of the world's most challenging races.

Whether you're camping out along the route to cheer on friends and family or planning on watching remotely, here's everything you need to know about the 123rd Boston Marathon.

Boston Marathon 2019

Date: Monday, April 15

Start Times: 9:02 a.m. EST through 11:15 a.m. EST

TV: WBZ-TV (local) and NBC Sports (national)

Course Map and Road Closures

The race will begin on Main Street in Hopkinton, a suburb of Boston. From there, runners will traverse through suburbs Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley and Newton (location of the infamous Heartbreak Hill) before reaching the city proper.

Once in Boston, runners will take Hereford Street toward Boylston Street to finish in Copley Square near John Hancock Tower.

Along the way, there are plenty of road closures citizens should be aware of. They will take effect starting as early as 3:30 a.m. and continue well into the evening.

The times road closures will be in effect in each town and city are below. All are in EST.

Hopkinton: 7:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Ashland: 7:15 a.m-1:45 p.m.

Framingham: 8:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m.

Natick: 8:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m.

Wellesley: 8:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m.

Newton: 8 a.m.-4:15 p.m.

Brookline: 9 a.m.-5:15 p.m

Boston: Variable - 7:00 p.m. (Boylston Street at 8:00 p.m.)

Many of Boston's major roads will be affected by closures, including but not limited to sections of Boylston Street, Beacon Street, Newbury Street, Commonwealth Avenue, Columbus Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue. A full list of street closures can be found at Boston.gov.

Spectators, or even citizens attempting to go about their days, will want to make heavy use of the MBTA on Monday. The Back Bay station is just a short walk from the finish line on Boylston Street.

The Boston Athletic Association recommends using its official buses to make it out to the start in Hopkinton. More information on B.A.A. transportation can be found on its website.

The most popular spectator locations include the start of the race in Hopkinson, the Scream Tunnel in Wellesley, Heartbreak Hill in Newton and, of course, the finish line on Boylston Street.

Results will be posted on the B.A.A. website as they become available. You can also sign up for text alerts on your favorite runner's progress through the AT&T Athlete Alert program, which you can access through any mobile network.