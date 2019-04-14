Masters 2019: Sunday Tee Times, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Predictions

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The traditional Sunday afternoon finish of the Masters has been wiped out by a forecast of severe weather in Augusta and tournament organizers have taken the unusual but logical step of altering the tee times of the final round in an effort to get it in, possibly to completion.

Late in Saturday's third round, officials announced that the final round will begin at 7:04 a.m. ET Sunday morning and the tournament leaders would tee off at 9:20 a.m. Additionally, competitors will play the final round in groups of three instead of the usual twosomes, and both the first and 10th tees will be used.

CBS, which normally comes on the air with its Sunday broadcast at 2 p.m. ET, will televise the event at 9 a.m. The final round will be live streamed at Masters.com.

The ability to play out the final round to a conclusion will depend on the weather and the pace of play. The forecast is for isolated thunderstorms during the noon hour, followed by scattered thunderstorms in the 1 p.m. hour and thunderstorms starting at 3 p.m., according to Weather.com.

The severity of the thunderstorms will be one area of concern for Masters officials, but the bigger issue will be lightning. Players can compete in heavy rain, but the officials can't risk a lightning strike on players or fans on the grounds. Friday's second round was impacted by a short lightning delay.

While weather is a major concern, the spectacular play of leader Francesco Molinari and challengers Tiger Woods and Tony Finau were the main stories of Saturday's round.

Molinari fired a six-under 66 and he is 13 under par heading into the final round. Woods and Finau are two strokes behind on the leaderboard at 11-under. Woods had six birdies and a bogey for a 67, while Finau was one of three golfers to shoot a 64 in the third round.

Masters leaderboard

Francesco Molinari, -13

Tony Finau, -11

Tiger Woods, -11

Brooks Koepka, -10

Webb Simpson, -9

Ian Poulter, -9

Matt Kuchar, -8

Justin Harding, -8

Xander Schauffele, -8

Dustin Johnson, -8

Louis Oosthuizen, -8

Molinari has been seemingly immune to the of the large or small variety. He has been hitting his spots and wielding a hot putter, and even though the crowd is clearly backing Tiger, Molinari's demeanor has been calm and focused. The tournament leader has not marked a bogey on his scorecard since the 11th hole of Thursday's opening round.

Woods is confident and is pointing at his positive experience in last year's British Open and PGA Championship. "It's been a while since I've been in contention here," said Woods, per Bob Harig of ESPN.com. "But then again the last two majors counts for something."

Here's a look at the starting times for the threesomes that will start on the first tee, as well as a link to the starting times for the full field.

Round 4 tee times (all times ET)

Tiger Woods, Tony Finau, Francesco Molinari, 9:20 a.m.

Brooks Koepka, Webb Simpson, Ian Poulter, 9:09 a.m.

Matt Kuchar, Justin Harding, Xander Schauffele, 8:58 a.m.

Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, 8:47 a.m.

Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Thorbjorn Olesen, 8:36 a.m.

Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, 8:25 a.m.

Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Lucas Bjerregaard, 8:14 a.m.

Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Corey Conners, 8:03 a.m.

Henrik Stenson, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, 7:52 a.m.

Matthew Fitzpatrick, Kevin Tway, Patton Kizzire, 7:41 a.m.