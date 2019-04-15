College Football Teams with Best Shot to Go Undefeated in 2019

0 of 9

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Alabama and Clemson may well meet in the College Football Playoff for a fifth consecutive year, but which juggernaut has the better odds of at least getting to conference championship week with a zero in the loss column?

Along with the Crimson Tide and Tigers, these are the college football teams with the best odds of an undefeated season in 2019.

For each team, we'll look at what appears to be its biggest weakness, its most likely loss and the overall strength of its schedule. In many cases, the biggest weakness was the reason for picking the most likely loss, but the combination of team strength and overall strength of schedule was the primary driving factor in the rankings.

Figuring out how to stack elite teams facing tough schedules against good teams playing weak schedules is half the fun here. Four of the squads in our top eight are serious title contenders. The other four are hoping to run the table in order to claim the Group of Five's reserved spot in a New Year's Six Bowl.

One key note: Projected conference championship games were not considered for this exercise. We're only looking for the teams most likely to have a 12-0 record prior to those contests. Because of this, two SEC squads can squeeze into our top five.