Masters 2019: Predictions, Live Stream and TV Coverage Hub for Sunday

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The green jacket will be awarded to the winner of The Masters earlier than it usually is because of the weather bearing down on Augusta National Golf Club.

Instead of the typical mid-afternoon finish, the fourth round of the tournament is set to end in the early afternoon to avoid the forecasted severe weather and a Monday finish.

The fourth round begins at 7:30 a.m. ET, with golfers starting on split tees at the first and 10th holes.

Leader Francesco Molinari will be in the final group of three to leave the first tee at 9:20 a.m. ET, and he will be accompanied by Tiger Woods and Tony Finau.

The rest of the title contenders will hit the course from the first tee ahead of the Molinari group with the goal of finishing in dry conditions in mind.

2019 Masters 4th-Round Coverage

TV: CBS

Start Time: 9 a.m. ET (Round begins at 7:30 a.m. ET)

Live Stream: Masters.com (Featured groups coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. ET)

Predictions



Champion Comes from Final Group

Molinari, Finau and Woods separated themselves from the rest of the pack with tremendous third-round performances.

There is a good chance all three follow up with strong showings Sunday, even with the pressure of winning the green jacket on them.

Molinari and Woods are previous major winners, and Finau played in the final group at the 2018 U.S. Open, which means they are all familiar with the tension that comes with the last day of a major tournament.

Molinari, who won The Open in 2018, is in the middle of a remarkable run at majors. The Italian has carded a score of 70 or better in his past nine rounds, dating back to the third round at The Open in July.

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The third-round leader also hasn't given many shots back to the course, as he has one bogey through 54 holes.

Finau is playing with arguably the most confidence of anyone left in the field after shooting a third-round 64.

In his past four final rounds at majors, Finau has an average score of 69.3, and that number includes a final-round 66 at Augusta in 2018.

Then there is Woods, who drummed up all sorts of emotions across Augusta on Saturday with his best round of the tournament.

Just like Finau, Woods was consistently strong in the final round of majors a year ago, as he carded a 69 at Augusta and a 64 at the PGA Championship.

If there is anyone who can deal with the pressure that the final day at Augusta brings, it is the four-time green jacket winner.

Since all three are playing at such a high level, it will be hard for the other players to keep up with the shot-making ability of the final group.

Low Score Matches Saturday's Best Round

Since the level of quality is going to be so high during Sunday's round, at least one player will catch fire and record a 64, as Finau, Webb Simpson and Patrick Cantlay did Saturday.

Saturday's top performers proved that if you are aggressive enough and make the majority of your putts, a low score is out there to be had.

There are plenty of candidates to record Sunday's lowest-scoring round, but we expect it to be someone playing in one of the early tee times.

Cantlay, Finau and Simpson all teed off well before the leaders in pairings that had no pressure attached to them Saturday.

Henrik Stenson and Marc Leishman are two of the top candidates to tear apart Augusta with low scores, as both of them have previously achieved a good amount of success in majors.

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Someone like Bryson DeChambeau, who struggled after earning the first-round lead, could also surge up the leaderboard with no one paying attention.

Given how well the leaders are expected to play, it is hard to imagine the player who cards the lowest score capturing the win, but vaulting into the top 10 isn't out of the realm of possibility for players looking to make a splash from further down the standings.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.