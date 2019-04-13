Minnesota-Duluth Takes 2nd Straight NCAA Hockey Championship with Win vs. UMass

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IApril 14, 2019

BUFFALO, NY - APRIL 13: Mikey Anderson #24 of the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs celebrates his goal against the Massachusetts Minutemen with teammates Parker Mackay #39, Cole Koepke #17, and Justin Richards #19 during the 2019 NCAA Division I Men's Hockey Frozen Four Championship final at the KeyBank Center on April 13, 2019 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)
Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

The No. 2 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs defended their 2018 title by defeating the No. 4 Massachusetts Minutemen 3-0 in Saturday's 2019 NCAA national championship at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. 

Senior forward Parker Mackay opened the scoring in the early going during a power play 3:51 into the first period. The Bulldogs captain went one-on-one with UMass goaltender Filip Lindberg to go up 1-0.

Minutemen sophomore and 2019 Hobey Baker Award winner Cale Makar came close to evening the contest with a clever wraparound chance, but Bulldogs goaltender Hunter Shepard narrowly kept it out with his foot. The save was just one of five he needed to make in the first period.

The Minutemen's five shots on goal represents their fewest first-period total all season, per the ESPN broadcast.

It was more of the same from then on out. UMD sophomore defenseman Mikey Anderson bumped the lead to 2-0 on a Mackay-assisted goal in the second period, and the Minutemen struggled to create any chances of their own against Shepard.

Just after UMass failed to convert on a last-ditch power play with under five minutes to go in regulation, the Bulldogs rubbed salt in the wound with a goal from freshman forward Jackson Cates to ice it.

The title marks Minnesota Duluth's third since 2011 and makes the Bulldogs the first back-to-back champions in NCAA ice hockey since Denver in 2004 and 2005.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

