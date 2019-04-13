Tiger Woods in Contention After Strong 5-Under 67 at 2019 Masters Round 3

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tiger Woods' first green jacket since 2005 is officially within reach.

Woods carded a five-under 67, putting him tied for second 11 under overall following Saturday's third round of the 2019 Masters Tournament. He's tied with Tony Finau and one stroke behind leader Francesco Molinari, who is on the course as of publication.

Playing in one of the last groups of the day, Woods had to watch on as the field behind him went low. Finau soared up the leaderboard with an eight-under 64, one off the course record, and Webb Simpson (-9) matched him to put pressure on the leaderboard.

Woods responded with yet another stellar round, his second straight in the 60s and third under par for the tournament. He carded six birdies against only a single bogey and had birdie putts on Nos. 17 and 18 that would have given him the 54-hole lead.



This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.