Grading Tiger Woods' Round 3 Performance at the 2019 Masters

Sunday's final round of The Masters is going to be all about Tiger Woods' quest for his first major title since 2008.

The 43-year-old followed up his second-round 68 with a third-round 67 to move into a tie with Tony Finau at 11-under at Augusta National Golf Club.

Woods put together a consistent start and then took advantage of the opportunities he created on the back nine to move up near the top of the leaderboard after 54 holes.

After four straight pars to open up the third round, Woods remained consistent, albeit in a bad way, at the fifth hole by recording his third bogey of the week at the par four.

But Woods didn't let the bogey affect him much, as he reeled off three straight birdies at No. 6, No. 7 and No. 8.

At the par-three sixth, Woods rolled his birdie putt into the left side of the cup to immediately bounce back to six-under.

Woods worked his way into red numbers on the round at the par-four seventh hole after he delivered a perfect approach shot close to the hole.

The string of birdies continued at No. 8, with Woods carding his first birdie at the par-five hole that he bogeyed in the second round.

After four consecutive pars, Woods allowed the fans around the 13th green to let out a boisterous roar by knocking in his fourth birdie of the round.

The celebrations got even louder two holes later, when Woods became one of the select few golfers in the field to reach 10-under.

With confidence flowing through his veins, Woods dropped his tee shot at the par-three 16th hole close to the pin.

By the time his birdie putt dropped into the cup at the 16th hole, the roars echoed throughout the golf course, as he moved into a share for the lead at that moment.

Woods completed the third round with a short tap-in for par after he sent a perfectly-read birdie putt just to the left of the hole.

The round could not have gone better for Woods, who is right in the mix for his fifth green jacket.

He proved Saturday that he still welcomes the pressure that comes with playing near the top of the leaderboard on the weekend of a major. With 14 major titles to his name, Woods isn't expected to feel much pressure Sunday either.

If Woods is able to remain consistent by recording pars on most holes, and then taking advantage of birdie opportunities when they pop up, he will be in contention for win Sunday afternoon.

Woods' six birdies were impressive, but so was his ability to avoid dropping shots with a single bogey on his third-round card. Through three rounds, Woods has recorded 16 birdies and just five bogeys.

Woods will be in one of the final groups to hit the course Sunday morning as part of an adjusted schedule that was put into place by the tournament organizers because of a severe weather threat Sunday afternoon.

3rd-Round Grade: A