Masters 2019 Sunday Tee Times Moved Up, Will Play Threesomes Due to Weather

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The threat of severe weather in Augusta, Georgia, has led to a modified schedule for Sunday's final round at the 2019 Masters.

Per PGA Tour Communications, players will be put into groups of three teeing off on No. 1 and 10 starting at 7:30 a.m. local time.

Rain has already impacted the Masters by causing a 45-minute delay on Friday, but everyone was able to finish their round without impacting the start time for Saturday.

Per Weather.com, thunderstorms could start at noon with an 80 percent chance of rain beginning at 4 p.m. Winds are expected to reach up to 16 mph going south-southwest throughout the day.

Traditionally, the final group at the Masters on Sunday tees off around 2:45 p.m. local time.

Despite the threat of inclement weather, there is good news for the players atop the leaderboard. Three of the last four Masters champions were either in sole possession of the lead or shared the lead after 54 holes.