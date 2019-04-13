Masters 2019 Sunday Tee Times Moved Up, Will Play Threesomes Due to Weather

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 13, 2019

Fans leave the course after play was suspended due to weather during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The threat of severe weather in Augusta, Georgia, has led to a modified schedule for Sunday's final round at the 2019 Masters.

Per PGA Tour Communications, players will be put into groups of three teeing off on No. 1 and 10 starting at 7:30 a.m. local time.

Rain has already impacted the Masters by causing a 45-minute delay on Friday, but everyone was able to finish their round without impacting the start time for Saturday.

Per Weather.com, thunderstorms could start at noon with an 80 percent chance of rain beginning at 4 p.m. Winds are expected to reach up to 16 mph going south-southwest throughout the day.

Traditionally, the final group at the Masters on Sunday tees off around 2:45 p.m. local time.

Despite the threat of inclement weather, there is good news for the players atop the leaderboard. Three of the last four Masters champions were either in sole possession of the lead or shared the lead after 54 holes.

Related

    Live Leaderboard: The Masters

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Live Leaderboard: The Masters

    Pga
    via Pga

    Watch the Featured Group Here 👉

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Watch the Featured Group Here 👉

    CBSSports.com
    via CBSSports.com

    Tiger Lurks 1 Back of Leaders After Front 9 of the Masters 3rd Rd

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tiger Lurks 1 Back of Leaders After Front 9 of the Masters 3rd Rd

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Masters 2019 Sunday Tee Times Moved Up

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Masters 2019 Sunday Tee Times Moved Up

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report