Rory McIlroy Shoots 1 Under, Sits Off the Pace After 2019 Masters 3rd Round

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Rory McIlroy's quest for a career Grand Slam will have to wait another year.

McIlroy carded a one-under 71 in the third round of the 2019 Masters Tournament on Saturday, going into the clubhouse in a tie for 39th place.

The world No. 3 entered this week's event as the hottest golfer in the world. He'd finished no lower than sixth in an event this calendar year and seemed prime to make a run at his first green jacket.

McIlroy entered the day even par and needing a low number to push himself into contention. His game never got there until the back nine.

McIlroy began the day with three straight pars before birdieing on the par-three fourth but fell apart on the latter half of his front nine. He hit bogeys on Nos. 6, 7 and 9 to make the turn at two over for the day.

"I think it's just so bunched," McIlroy told reporters coming into the day. "There's so many guys with a chance coming into the last two days. So if I can get off to a decent start tomorrow, shoot 33 or 32 on the front nine, I'm right back in it."

McIlroy got his 33 on the back nine, but he dug himself too deep of a hole to climb out. He played a masterful stretch at four under from Nos. 13-16, highlighted by an eagle on the 530-yard 15th. A bogey on No. 18 provided a sour ending to an inconsistent round, leaving McIlroy to tee off in the morning on Sunday of the year's first major.

It was a day where McIlroy very easily could have played himself back into contention. The early groups saw exceedingly favorable course conditions, with the likes of Tony Finau, Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay and Bubba Watson playing themselves into the conversation.

While the Friday leaders have a majority of their rounds to go, McIlroy left an opportunity to be in contention on the table.

This in all likelihood will be the first time McIlroy has finished outside the top 10 at Augusta since 2013. He's in danger of having his worst finish since he was cut at the 2010 event.

Simply not the way anyone envisioned this weekend going.