IPL 2019: Highest Run-Scorers, T20 Batting Averages, Strike Rates and More

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad remains the Indian Premier League's top run-scorer despite not being in action during Saturday's double-header.

In the first match of the day, Jos Buttler was the difference-maker for Rajasthan Royals (188/6), who booked their second win with a four-wicket triumph over Mumbai Indians (187/5).

Later in the day, Royal Challengers Bangalore (174/2) completed a steady chase to beat Kings XI Punjab (173/4) by eight wickets to secure their first win of the season.

Here's a look at the IPL's top batsmen so far.

Player, Team, Runs, Average, Strike Rate

David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad, 349, 87.25, 146.63

Lokesh Rahul, Kings XI Punjab, 335, 67.00, 130.58

Chris Gayle, Kings XI Punjab, 322, 53.66, 157.07

Andre Russell, Kolkata Knight Riders, 302, 100.66, 212.67

Jos Buttler, Rajasthan Royals, 288, 41.14, 153.19

All stats are courtesy of the IPL's official website.

Buttler was the top man for Royals on Saturday, as his big knock made all the difference in a chase that went into the final over.

The opener scored 89 from 43 balls to push himself among the IPL's top 10 run scorers, opting for intelligent shot selection over raw power. Cricbuzz were impressed:

His 28-run over tied Andre Russell for the highest in this year's IPL. Here's a shot breakdown:

Quinton de Kock had played a big part in Mumbai's solid total of 187/5, scoring 81 from 52 with 10 total boundaries. Indians' bowlers fell well short of expectations, however. Alzarri Joseph, who recorded the best figures in IPL history on April 6 with a six-for-12 showing against Sunrisers, summed up their struggles by giving up 53 runs in three overs with no wickets taken.

Shreyas Gopal ended the match with a smart four with three balls to spare, handing Royals their second win of the tournament.

In Saturday's other contest Chris Gayle bagged 99 runs not-out from 64 balls. None of his team-mates managed 20 runs, however, and the lack of a late explosion from another batsman led to a meager total of just 173 for Kings XI.

SAJJAD HUSSAIN/Getty Images

That opened the door for the partnership of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to work their magic once Parthiv Patel was caught. They initially kept the chase on track but fell behind the required run rate toward the final overs.

Kohli was caught out in the 16th, and his dismissal seemed to shake De Villiers and Marcus Stoinis into action. The former completed his half-century, and Bangalore needed just six from the final over.

Stoinis completed the chase on his own to deny Kings' XI the chance to move into sole possession of second place.