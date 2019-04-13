Masters 2019 Leaderboard: Latest Scores and Standings From Saturday at Augusta

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The leaderboard at The Masters is chock full of world-class players and major winners, and with 15 players separated by three strokes, there is sure to be plenty of movement up and down the board.

A year ago in the third round, Patrick Reed extended his advantage to three shots before taking home the green jacket a day later.

If a three-shot lead is going to appear after Saturday's third round, a player is going to have to shoot one of the best rounds in major history.

Masters Leaderboard

Updated as of 2 p.m. ET

Francesco Molinari (-7)

Jason Day (-7)

Brooks Koepka (-7)

Adam Scott (-7)

Louis Oosthuizen (-7)

Dustin Johnson (-6)

Justin Harding (-6)

Xander Schauffele (-6)

Tiger Woods (-6)

Full leaderboard can be found here.

Koepka Looking To Extend Major Dominance

Three-time major champion Brooks Koepka will be one of the players gaining the most attention during Saturday's round.

The winner of two of the last three majors has shown well in the third round at major events, and if he produces another strong round, he could be in line for yet another title.

At the 2017 U.S. Open and 2018 PGA Championship, Koepka shot in the 60s to further his standing ahead of major victories.

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

In his other major triumph, at the 2018 U.S. Open, Koepka carded a 72 in the third round before bouncing back with a final-round 68.

Koepka also has an advantage when it comes to the emotion involved in his pairing with Adam Scott.

Scott is one of the more level-headed players on the PGA Tour and could be a calming influence alongside Koepka, who might benefit from doing more talking with his shots.

Can A Player In Search Of 1st Major Make An Impact?

Seven major champions reside in the top nine, but the last three Masters champions have been first-time major winners.

Justin Harding and Xander Schauffele are in the best position of majorless players to make a move up the leaderboard from six under.

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Beneath the nine players tied for the lead or one shot back, experienced trio Ian Poulter, Jon Rahm and Matt Kuchar are within striking distance of their first majors.

Of those three, Rahm could make the biggest splash on the leaderboard, as he is looking to build on a fourth-place finish at The Masters a year ago.

However, the large collection of major winners at the top of the leaderboard could deny a first-time winner from earning the green jacket this time around.

Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.