Masters Leaderboard 2019: Updates on Golf's Top Scorers on Saturday

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

A handful of players are already working their way up the leaderboard during the third round at The Masters.

Almost half of the golfers who survived the cut at Augusta National Golf Club have started their rounds, and some of them have set the tone for low-scoring rounds.

Among the golfers on course are pre-tournament favorite Rory McIlroy and past Masters champions Jordan Spieth and Bubba Watson.

But there are also some unexpected players moving up the leaderboard with low rounds, including the current favorite for low amateur.

Masters Leaderboard

As of 1 p.m. ET

Francesco Molinari (-7)

Jason Day (-7)

Brooks Koepka (-7)

Adam Scott (-7)

Louis Oosthuizen (-7)

Dustin Johnson (-6)

Justin Harding (-6)

Xander Schauffele (-6)

Tiger Woods (-6)

Full leaderboard can be found here.

Kanaya Setting The Tone For Saturday Scoring

At every major, there's always a player who jumps out to a fast start early in the weekend rounds.

Japanese amateur Takumi Kanaya is filling that role at Augusta, as he six birdies through 14 holes.

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Because he shot over par in the first two rounds, Kanaya is still six shots back of the leading group with the top players still waiting to tee off.

What Kanaya's third-round performance shows us and the golfers waiting to take the course is a low score is out there to be had.

Kanaya did the majority of his work on the front nine, with five birdies, including three in his last four holes.

The amateur started the back nine with a pair of pars before adding another birdie at the 12th hole.

While he may still be far away from the leaders, Kanaya has put himself in position to win the low amateur award.

Kanaya's closest competition is currently a shot back, but the other three amateurs who made the cut are a combined even par in the third round.

Former Champions Start Strong

Bubba Watson and Jordan Spieth know exactly what it takes to conquer Augusta.

But in order to add to their green jacket collections, Watson and Spieth must put together impressive third-round scores.

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Spieth, who shot 68 on Friday, opened his round with a birdie at the first hole to move up to two-under, while Watson has a birdie and three pars in his first four holes.

Watson was more consistent than Spieth in the first two rounds by carding a pair of 72s, and with low scores available on course, the lefthander has an opportunity to surge up the leaderboard.

In order to be in contention for the title during Sunday's final round, Spieth and Watson have to reach at least five-under.

If two-time champion Watson and 2015 Masters winner Spieth make moves up the leaderboard, they will join the growing collection of the sport's top players in the fight for the championship.

Statistics obtained from Masters.com.