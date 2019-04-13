Masters 2019: Live Updates for Leaderboard Scores on Saturday

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Francesco Molinari ended Round 2 as one of five players on seven-under par and top of the leaderboard at the 2019 Masters entering moving day. The Italian was joined by some quality competition, including Brooks Koepka and Jason Day.

However, big names such as Tiger Woods are still in the mix, while pre-tournament favourite Rory McIlroy is aiming for at least a score in the mid-sixties to help make the cut.

For the live Saturday scores and a look at the updated leaderboard, click here.

McIlroy had already started his round at the time of writing, sinking this birdie on the par-three four to get himself going:

It had been a tough start for the player chasing a first win at Augusta and a career Grand Slam. McIlroy carded 73 and 71 during the opening two rounds.

Yet despite his struggles, the 29-year-old still showcased what he can do when the stars align:

He needs a lot more of this kind of magic to make moving day a success and ensure he's still in with a chance of donning the green jacket on Sunday.

It's a similar story for Woods, although the 43-year-old is in a much stronger position than McIlroy. Woods is just one shot adrift of the joint-leaders because of a fine 68 accrued on Day 2.

He accumulated six birdies to remind the leaders to be worried about him ahead of the final rounds. As a four-time winner of the green jacket, Woods knows how to hold his nerve when things reach the clutch stage at Augusta.

Like Woods, Dustin Johnson is still in touch with those at the top, while Jon Rahm will begin his round at five-under. Meanwhile, three-time winner Phil Mickelson is still hanging around at four-under, and few players know how to steadily negotiate this course as well as the 48-year-old.

It all points to another terrific round in what is already proving an entertaining and typically tough-to-predict edition of this famous tournament.