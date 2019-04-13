Masters 2019: Live Updates for Leaderboard Scores on Saturday

Masters 2019: Live Updates for Leaderboard Scores on SaturdayApril 13, 2019
Francesco Molinari ended Round 2 as one of five players on seven-under par and top of the leaderboard at the 2019 Masters entering moving day. The Italian was joined by some quality competition, including Brooks Koepka and Jason Day.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
Saturday at the Masters cannot come soon enough 😍 1. Molinari, -7 Day Koepka Oosthuizen Scott 2. D. Johnson, -6 Harding Schauffele Woods 10. Poulter, -5 Rahm 12. Kizzire, -4 Kuchar Mickelson Howell III 16. Aphibarnrat, -3 DeChambeau Thomas Conners Finau Woodland Fowler https://t.co/4gjoW846NJ
However, big names such as Tiger Woods are still in the mix, while pre-tournament favourite Rory McIlroy is aiming for at least a score in the mid-sixties to help make the cut.
For the live Saturday scores and a look at the updated leaderboard
McIlroy had already started his round at the time of writing, sinking this birdie on the par-three four to get himself going:
Masters Tournament @TheMasters
A birdie on No. 4 brings @McIlroyRory to red numbers for the Tournament #themasters https://t.co/AJvBV9tL3j
It had been a tough start for the player chasing a first win at Augusta and a career Grand Slam. McIlroy carded 73 and 71 during the opening two rounds.
Yet despite his struggles, the 29-year-old still showcased what he can do when the stars align:
He needs a lot more of this kind of magic to make moving day a success and ensure he's still in with a chance of donning the green jacket on Sunday.
It's a similar story for Woods, although the 43-year-old is in a much stronger position than McIlroy. Woods is just one shot adrift of the joint-leaders because of a fine 68 accrued on Day 2.
He accumulated six birdies to remind the leaders to be worried about him ahead of the final rounds. As a four-time winner of the green jacket, Woods knows how to hold his nerve when things reach the clutch stage at Augusta.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
Cancel your weekend plans. @TigerWoods is in contention at the Masters. #LiveUnderPar https://t.co/uVqHeInvSI
Like Woods, Dustin Johnson is still in touch with those at the top, while Jon Rahm will begin his round at five-under. Meanwhile, three-time winner Phil Mickelson is still hanging around at four-under, and few players know how to steadily negotiate this course as well as the 48-year-old.
It all points to another terrific round in what is already proving an entertaining and typically tough-to-predict edition of this famous tournament.
