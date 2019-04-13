Justin Fields Leads Gray to 35-17 Win vs. Scarlet in 2019 Ohio State Spring Game

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

The Ohio State quarterback battle took center stage Saturday as the Gray Team scored a 35-17 victory over the Scarlet Team in the Buckeyes' 2019 spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Both top contenders for the starting QB job were placed on the Gray roster. Georgia Bulldogs transfer Justin Fields completed four of his 13 throws for 131 yards and a touchdown. He added a rushing score. Redshirt freshman Matthew Baldwin, who ended up playing for both sides to increase his playing time, went 20 of 36 for 246 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Running back Master Teague (two TDs), wide receivers Binjimen Victor and Garrett Wilson (one TD each), defensive end Tyreke Smith (four tackles and 1.5 sacks) and safety Jahsen Wint (two interceptions) headlined the other standouts as OSU wrapped up spring practice with a game that featured no tackling.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, who took over the program following the retirement of Urban Meyer in January, had praise for both quarterbacks during his spring press conference Wednesday.

"His physical traits are tremendous, just in terms of his size, his ability to move, he has a strong arm, but also he has good intangibles," Day told reporters about Fields.

"Really impressed with the way he goes to work every day," he said about Baldwin. "He's a Buckeye, and that's important. That's really important to our team. And he's getting better. Throwing the ball really well, improving in other areas."

Although Fields didn't put together his best overall performance, he was involved in the day's most memorable a play—a 98-yard pitch-and-catch with wide receiver Binjimen Victor for a touchdown.

The 20-year-old Atlanta native didn't get much chance to show off his dual-threat ability since the game was modified two-hand touch, but he did find the end zone once with his legs.

Baldwin will need to limit mistakes if he's going to win the starting gig, but he did show off some nice touch on a couple of passes Saturday, including an 18-yard touchdown to wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

While most of the focus was on the offensive side, there were also some strong outings by defenders.

Few on that side of the ball were more impressive than Amir Riep. The safety recorded one interception across his first two years with the Buckeyes, but he looked like an emerging ball hawk throughout the spring game as he attempts to climb the depth chart.

Here's a look at more highlights from Saturday's action:

All told, it's usually difficult for a coaching staff to get overly excited about a spring game because success on offense means there was a defensive issue and vice versa. But the high number of game-changing plays from both sides should make Day and Co. happy.

What's Next?

The Buckeyes will return to practice in late summer, though no date has been officially announced. The first preseason practice last year was Aug. 3.

Ohio State will then open its 2019 regular-season schedule with an Aug. 31 clash against the Florida Atlantic Owls at The Horseshoe.