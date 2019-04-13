Masters 2019: Predictions, Live Stream and TV Coverage Hub for Saturday

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The 2019 Masters feels a little bit like a mix of a throwback mixed with the new school. Stars from the past decade like Jason Day and Brooks Koepka are at or near the top of the leaderboard after two rounds, but so are Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson

Woods is actually right behind the leaders at six-under after shooting a 68 on Friday. The say this his performance thus far has captured the attention of golf fans everywhere would be an understatement.

Woods is just one shot off the lead, which is currently shared by Scott, Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Francesco Molinari and Jason Day. Mickelson sits just two shots back from Woods. Mickelson and Woods have seven green jackets between them, but neither was won the event since 2010.

CBS picks up the television coverage for Round 3, which will begin at 3 p.m. ET. Masters coverage will be live streaming on CBSSports.com until the round's completion, while a television simulcast will run from 3-7 p.m. on Masters.com. An encore broadcast is scheduled for 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

2019 Masters Leaderboard

Adam Scott -7

Brooks Koepka -7

Louis Oosthuizen -7

Francesco Molinari-7

Jason Day -7

Tiger Woods -6

Justin Harding -6

Xander Schauffele -6

Dustin Johnson -6

Jon Rahm -5

Ian Poulter -5

Charles Howell III -4

Phil Mickelson -4

Patton Kizzire -4

Matt Kuchar -4

Predictions for Saturday

The stretch race for this year's Masters is going to be an interesting one. There's no reason to believe that guys at the top are going to lose the momentum they've generated over the last two days, while Woods is obviously a name to watch (Isn't he always?) after he finished with six birdies on Friday.

Xander Schauffele is another name to keep an eye one. He surged with a 65 on Friday, the second-best round of the day. While Schauffele may not yet be a household name, he's not exactly an underdog either.

Schauffele is currently ranked 10th in the world.

Schauffele finished just 50th in last year's Masters. This doesn't mean however, that he isn't using past experiences to his advantage.

"This is only my second Masters," Schauffele told GolfChannel.com. "This is definitely a new experience for me here. Looking forward to the opportunity on the weekend. But I think I'll just have to draw on older memories from other tournaments. I've been in the mix a few times."

Schauffele has four PGA wins to his credit, but while he did finish second in last year's Open Championship, he has yet to take home his first major. Expect him to be threatening for that first major at the end of Saturday's play.

As for Woods, it hasn't been all perfect to this point. He struggled to find a rhythm after Friday's lightning delay and blew a couple of birdie opportunities that could have him on top right now. Woods' putting hasn't been particularly consistent this season, and that particular flaw showed up on Friday.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see another up-and-down round from Woods on Saturday—especially if nerves start getting to Woods.

Woods isn't the same ice-cold player he once was, and he hasn't won a major in over 10 years. It's unlikely, however, that he'll fall too far back before Sunday.

The pairings of Koepka and Scott and Molinari and Day should make for excellent viewing experiences. All four should remain in the mix heading into Sunday.

Don't be surprised, though, if Dustin Johnson rises to the top during Saturday's play. He's in the thick of it now, and he hasn't been playing his best golf to this point.

"I feel like the conditions the last two days were difficult, a lot of difficult flag pins and it was a tough day out there today," Johnson said on Friday, per Keely Levins of Gold World. "and I felt like I played—didn't play great, but I got it around."

Johnson only shot a 70 on Friday after missing the fairway several times. He's also had some birdie opportunities turn into two-putt pars over the first two days. A cleaner round on Saturday will have him at the top of the leaderboard.

Tee Times, Pairings for Saturday's Round 3



All times Eastern

9:05 a.m.: Eddie Pepperell

9:15 a.m.: Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo

9:25 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Takumi Kanaya

9:35 a.m.: Alex Noren, Billy Horschel

9:45 a.m.: Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling

9:55 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Haotong Li

10:05 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Aaron Wise

10:15 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Cantlay

10:25 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Trevor Immelman

10:35 a.m.: Satoshi Kodaira, Andrew Landry

10:45 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Matthew Fitzpatrick

11:05 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy

11:15 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Kyle Stanley

11:25 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Bubba Watson

11:35 a.m.: Kevin Na, Alvaro Ortiz

11:45 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Jimmy Walker

11:55 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson

12:05 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Kevin Tway

12:15 p.m.: Bernhard Langer, Rafael Cabrera Bello

12:25 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Tommy Fleetwood

12:35 p.m.: J.B. Holmes, Lucas Bjerregaard

12:45 p.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen, Kevin Kisner

1:05 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler

1:15 p.m.: Corey Conners, Tony Finau

1:25 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas

1:35 p.m.: Charles Howell III, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

1:45 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson

1:55 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Patton Kizzire

2:05 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Ian Poulter

2:15 p.m.: Justin Harding, Xander Schauffele

2:25 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson

2:35 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott

2:45 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Jason Day