Masters 2019 Leaderboard: Live Look at Saturday Scores and Overall Predictions

The 2019 Masters is shaping up to be a tournament for the ages, as the leaderboard is stacked with top players and major winners heading into Saturday's third round.

Francesco Molinari, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen and Adam Scott share the lead at seven under, while Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods sit just one shot back. Ian Poulter, Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson are among those within striking distance of that group, setting up what should be a wild moving day.

Here is a look at the leaderboard after Friday's action:

To say the leaderboard looks stacked heading into moving day would be quite the understatement. Per ESPN Stats, no major has ever seen this many major winners tied for the lead in history:

On top of those five, both Johnson and Woods were among the most talked-about contenders before the start of the tournament.

It's hard to believe Johnson has won just a single major during his career, given how consistent he's been throughout his PGA Tour run. He's won no less than 20 events on the tour, including this year's WGC-Mexico Championship, which he took for the third time.

Before Thursday's opening round, Johnson came in with the best chances of winning, based on a model from The Economist:

He carded just the single bogey in his second round but needs to be more consistent with his approach play to keep this up.

Four-time Masters winner Woods needs no introduction, and his four-under 68 on Friday has him trending upwards after he shot a two-under 70 on Thursday.

Woods' putting game was the main thing holding him back during the opening round, but he cleaned things up on Friday, including this tremendous make on the sixth hole:

But it was the ever-consistent Molinari who was perhaps the biggest standout on Friday, carding a five-under 67 that didn't include a single bogey.

Here's a look at his highlights:

The 36-year-old tends to fly under the radar but won his first major last year at the Open Championship. He rarely seems to break his momentum with silly mistakes and has been putting exceptionally well through these first two days.

Prediction: Molinari to lead after Round 3, courtesy of another clean round.