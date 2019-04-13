Masters Tournament 2019: Mobile Updates for Saturday Leaderboard Scores

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The leaders at The Masters are still hours away from teeing off, but there's plenty of excitement already building at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

With a plethora of high-profile golfers at the top of the leaderboard entering Saturday's third round, we should be in for an entertaining 18 holes of competition.

The opening groups of the third round are already out on course, but none of those players are expected to pose a significant threat to the leading group.

Saturday's marquee tee times begin around 1 p.m. ET, with Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Jason Day among the stars in the mix for the lead.

Masters Leaderboard

Jason Day (-7)

Francesco Molinari (-7)

Adam Scott (-7)

Brooks Koepka (-7)

Louis Oosthuizen (-7)

Dustin Johnson (-6)

Xander Schauffele (-6)

Justin Harding (-6)

Tiger Woods (-6)

Full leaderboard can be found here.

Mobile scores can be found on the Masters app.

Saturday's third round is going to be thrilling because seven of the nine players at the top of the leaderboard have a major title on their resume.

Justin Harding, who is playing in his first Masters, and Xander Schauffele are the only two players at seven-under or six-under without major titles.

If you look further down the leaderboard, major winners Phil Mickelson and Justin Thomas are also in the mix.

Most of the afternoon attention will be paid to Tiger Woods, who tees of at 2:05 p.m. ET with Ian Poulter.

The pairing will have a bit of a Ryder Cup feel to it, with the experienced American and English players dueling in front of a boisterous crowd.

Jon Super/Associated Press

Woods, who is in search of his first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open, moved within one shot of the lead by shooting a second-round 68 Friday afternoon.

Woods has finished in the top six in his last two majors, and he has plenty of experience thriving on the weekend at Augusta, where he has won four green jackets.

The final group features an intriguing pair in one-time major winners Jason Day and Francesco Molinari.

Day appeared to be in serious trouble in the first round with an injured back, but a bit of rest and some advice from his wife Ellie helped him move into a tie for first.

Day's wife told him to suck up the pain and deal with it, according to Yahoo's Dan Wetzel.

"It's the Masters," she said, according to Day. "You need to suck it up."

Molinari isn't the first player you think of when discussing major contenders, but he broke through with his first Grand Slam title at The Open in 2018.

Then there's Brooks Koepka, who has three major victories in the last two years, and he is the owner of two of the last three major championships.

Koepka's playing partner Adam Scott is one of a few Masters winners in the mix for the title, and of the previous winners in contention, the Australian is the most-recent champion at Augusta.

Defending champion Patrick Reed, 2015 winner Jordan Spieth and two-time green jacket winner Bubba Watson all made the cut, but they need to put together the low score of the third round to have a chance to contend for the title Sunday.

