UFC 236 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Dustin Poirier's signature walkout song is an old James Brown track: "I paid the cost to be the boss," Brown croons. And that's just about perfect.

It's been a long road, much of it unpaved, but Poirier is here, and he is your new UFC interim lightweight champion after taking a hard-earned unanimous decision over Max Holloway.

The dynamic was obvious from the get-go. Both men are razor-sharp strikers who look to lead the dance. Holloway goes primarily for volume; Poirier aims for power. Who would impose their will? Poirier answered the question early with huge shots, including enough to the side of Holloway's face that it partially closed his right eye. Whenever he hurt Holloway, he continued to charge after his opponent. He landed big shots but couldn't get the big-hearted Hawaiian to the canvas.

In the middle rounds, Holloway rallied. Poirier took damage of his own and appeared to get tired. Holloway never dialed down his pressure and began to find the mark with punch combinations, even if the partially closed eye took a bit of the starch out of his shots.

Still, the tide never fully turned, and in the fourth, Poirier opened a hellacious cut on Holloway's forehead, big enough to compel the ringside physician to come in for a closer look. Holloway fought on, but that sealed the deal, with Poirier essentially getting conservative down the stretch to preserve the unanimous-decision win.

"It's been a long time, brother," Poirier told broadcaster Joe Rogan in the cage after the fight. "This is my 23rd or 24th fight. I fell down, I got back up. I earned this. I paid for this in blood. ... There was a time in the third round when I got hurt and I felt the fight was slipping away, man, but I said f--k it."

Poirier deserves the shine. He truly did all of this the hard way. Since returning to lightweight in 2015, the 30-year-old has gone 9-1 (1), with six performance bonuses along the way. His last three before meeting Holloway were Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje and Eddie Alvarez. That has to make this that much sweeter.

Holloway's going to be just fine. The featherweight champion will return to his division. He didn't rule out competing in any division, but one has to imagine he'll go back to 145 pounds at least for the time being.

Arguably the bad news for Poirier: Now he probably has to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, the undefeated Russian who might be the pound-for-pound scariest fighter on earth. But if anyone can beat Nurmagomedov, it might just be the pride of Lafayette, Louisiana.