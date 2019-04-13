Dana White: Khabib Will Fight Winner of Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier Rematch

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC President Dana White said the winner of the fight between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier will face Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The pair face off at UFC 236 on Saturday, and the winner will get to fight the Russian in September, White told TMZ Sports:

Asked if the winner will take on Nurmagomedov, White said: "Yeah. They'll be the interim titleholder, and the next fight is Khabib."

The Eagle is UFC's lightweight champion and defended his belt against Conor McGregor in October.

However, he is ineligible to fight again until July 6 after he took a suspension for his part in the post-fight brawl that erupted shortly after he forced the Irishman to submit in the fourth round.

UFC featherweight champion Holloway (20-3) said he would be happy to take on Nurmagomedov or return to his usual weight class.

Per MMAjunkie's Mike Bohn and Ken Hathaway, on the possibility of fighting Nurmagomedov, Holloway said: "If that's the fight, that's the fight. If it's a fight back down [at featherweight], it's a fight back down. Whatever takes me one step closer to being the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, put my name on the contract, and I'll sign it."

He and Poirier (24-5) weighed in on Friday ahead of their clash in the Octagon:

MMA reporter Damon Martin is eagerly awaiting their showdown:

The pair have fought once before, in 2012. Poirer forced Holloway into a first-round submission.

Holloway hasn't lost since he faced McGregor in 2013, while Michael Johnson is the only fighter to top Poirier since the Notorious defeated him in 2014.

Whoever wins on Saturday will be the underdog against Nurmagomedov, though, as he is 27-0 in MMA.