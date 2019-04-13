Masters Leaderboard 2019: Saturday Score Updates and Tournament Predictions

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Five players shared the overnight lead heading into Saturday's play at the 2019 Masters.

Jason Day, Francesco Molinari, Adam Scott, Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen all entered the weekend on seven-under, one shot ahead of Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, Justin Harding and Tiger Woods.

Lurking behind them at the close of play on Friday were Jon Rahm and Ian Poulter on five-under.

Read on for some predictions as to what might happen this weekend at Augusta National, but first, here is the leaderboard:

T1: Jason Day -7

T1: Francesco Molinari -7

-7 T1: Adam Scott -7

T1: Brooks Koepka -7

-7 T1: Louis Oosthuizen -7

-7 T6: Dustin Johnson -6

T6: Xander Schauffele -6

-6 T6: Justin Harding -6

T6: Tiger Woods -6

T10: Jon Rahm -5

-5 T10: Ian Poulter -5

The full leaderboard can be found here.

A Big Moving Day from DJ

Johnson is well-positioned heading into the weekend with his best score at the Masters over the first two rounds to date.

He hit one of the shots of the day on Friday with the second of his three birdies on the back nine:

The American is bidding to win his first Masters title after three top-10 finishes in his last three appearances.

If he's to do so, he'll likely need a much better third round than he has typically produced in the past at Augusta.

Per Fox Sports' Shane Bacon, his 71 on Saturday last year was notable despite being an unspectacular round:

Given he's struggled to be at his best at this stage in the past, it might come as little surprise for him to have a quiet day on Saturday.

However, it's worth noting that he has been on an upward trend, registering an improved score for the third round with each of his last three appearances.

Getting a below-par round on Saturday last year could be particularly significant now that monkey is off his back, and he's enjoyed his best-ever start at the Masters this year.

Johnson is ready to consolidate his excellent position ahead of Sunday with a strong showing on moving day.

Tiger Falls Short of the Win

As the leaderboard at the close of play on Friday would suggest, it has been a high-quality Masters so far, with five previous major winners tied for the lead.

Behind them heading into the weekend is four-time Masters winner Woods, who enjoyed a fine round on Friday:

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

At times the 43-year-old was rolling back the years with some superb long putts on the ninth, 14th and 15th holes.

Woods last won the Masters in 2005. After years of failing to compete—or even appear—at majors due to his struggles with injury, Woods finished T6 in the British Open and second at the PGA Championship last year.

Given the form he's in at Augusta, many will be hoping to see him go a step further and win, but his close-range putting might just see him fall short.

While he impressively sank several long putts, he also missed several easy shots at the 12th, 13th and 17th holes.

Tiger Tracker observed his failure to capitalise on an excellent approach at the latter:

His form could be enough for him to secure a top-three finish at Augusta, which he's not managed since finishing second in 2008, but if he continues to miss the simple putts, it's hard to see him grabbing a fifth green jacket this year.