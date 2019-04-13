Vasyl Lomachenko Calls out Mikey Garcia After Knockout Win vs. Anthony Crolla

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Vasyl Lomachenko said he wants a unification fight with WBC and IBF lightweight champion Mikey Garcia next after he knocked out Anthony Crolla on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The Ukrainian was asked who he wanted to pursue following his fourth-round stoppage of Crolla, per Lance Pugmire of the L.A. Times:

Top Rank Boxing relayed his post-fight interview in the ring, in which he also stated his intention to remain at lightweight:

Lomachenko ended the one-sided bout in the first minute of the fourth round, having outlanded the Brit 72 punches to 12.

He thought he'd won after a vicious onslaught in the third that had Crolla up against the ropes:

The end quickly came in the following round, though, courtesy of a strong right hook:

The win extended the 31-year-old's professional boxing record to 13-1.

Lomachenko, who won Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012, boasted an astonishing 396-1 record as an amateur before he went pro in 2013.

He has achieved an enormous amount in his career:

Garcia, also 31, has a 39-1 professional record.

He suffered the only defeat of his career in his most recent fight, when he fought IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr.

A unification fight between him and Lomachenko at lightweight would be a mouthwatering prospect, though.