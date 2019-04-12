Tiger Woods 2019 Masters Odds: Star Listed as 7-1 Co-Favorite After Round 2

David Cannon/Getty Images

Following Friday's second round, Tiger Woods found himself in his best 36-hole position at the Masters since 2011. He's tied for sixth with Dustin Johnson, Justin Harding and Xander Schauffele.

Vegas noticed.

Woods is a 7-1 co-favorite heading into the weekend at Augusta National Golf Club. His co-favorites are Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari, per FanDuel. Koepka and Molinari are tied for first at seven under with Jason Day, Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen.

The 43-year-old four-time Masters champion posted a 70 in Thursday's first round before tightening things up with a 68 on Friday—good for six under par and one stroke off the lead.

One bizarre sequence at the 14th hole saw Woods initially hook his drive to the left before finding the green from the trees. While he was working through the hole, a running security guard clipped his foot. Despite that, Woods made birdie.

The 80-time PGA Tour winner claimed victory last September at the Tour Championship, his first win since 2013.

Woods last won at Augusta in 2005.