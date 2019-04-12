Tiger Woods on Collision with Masters Security Guard: 'Accidents Happen'

David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods seemed undeterred after a security guard accidentally slid into him following a shot on the 14th hole at the Masters on Friday:

Woods made birdie to move to five-under par for the tournament:

The four-time Masters winner added another birdie on the 15th and finished the round at six under for the tournament, just one shot back of a five-player group leading the field at seven under.

Woods underwent four back surgeries between 2014 and 2017 that held him to just 19 starts during that span. He's also had four knee surgeries. Naturally, seeing the security guard slip into Woods' ankle made the hearts of golf fans skip a collective beat.

There seems to be no ill effect, however, and Woods can continue to search for his first major win since 2008. The 43-year-old has enjoyed a career resurgence over the past two years, including a second-place finish at the 2018 PGA Championship. Given how well Woods has played thus far, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him put on a green jacket for the fifth time.