Tiger Woods on Collision with Masters Security Guard: 'Accidents Happen'April 13, 2019
Tiger Woods seemed undeterred after a security guard accidentally slid into him following a shot on the 14th hole at the Masters on Friday:
CBS Sports @CBSSports
After his approach shot on the 14th hole, a security guard makes contact with Tiger Woods. https://t.co/0DNpWn1AkI
Phil Casey @pcaseysafc
Woods not exactly effusive with ESPN re incident on 14: "Accidents happen, we move on. Other than having four knee surgeries and four back surgeries I'm great" #TheMasters
Woods made birdie to move to five-under par for the tournament:
CBS Sports @CBSSports
On the 14th hole, Tiger Woods’ drive found the second cut. Then, a security guard made contact with Tiger’s ankle after his approach through the trees. Woods STILL made birdie. https://t.co/zjugFDbTOn
The four-time Masters winner added another birdie on the 15th and finished the round at six under for the tournament, just one shot back of a five-player group leading the field at seven under.
Woods underwent four back surgeries between 2014 and 2017 that held him to just 19 starts during that span. He's also had four knee surgeries. Naturally, seeing the security guard slip into Woods' ankle made the hearts of golf fans skip a collective beat.
There seems to be no ill effect, however, and Woods can continue to search for his first major win since 2008. The 43-year-old has enjoyed a career resurgence over the past two years, including a second-place finish at the 2018 PGA Championship. Given how well Woods has played thus far, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him put on a green jacket for the fifth time.
Live Leaderboard: The Masters