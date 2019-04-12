Adam Silver: NBA to Debate Shorter Games, In-Season Tournaments, Load Management

Adam Silver: NBA to Debate Shorter Games, In-Season Tournaments, Load ManagementApril 12, 2019
The NBA has seen a few sizable changes in commissioner Adam Silver's era, including a revamp of the All-Star game and draft lottery formats.
However, Silver told reporters that the Association is exploring more seismic changes, including reducing games from 48 to 40 minutes and adding an in-season tournament.
Journalist Mark Woods reported Silver's comments:
Mark Woods @markbritball
Adam Silver says NBA is “looking at” various new formats including reducing games to 40 mins, in-season tournaments, etc. with a view to load management that’s closer to football’s rotation of line-ups depending on each game.
Mark Woods @markbritball
Silver says there would need to be a long-term cultural shift in the US to introduce NBA mid-season tournament (like a FA Cup) but open to look at “best way to put the season together” even if current format has been around for 50 years. “Will require a great deal more research"
Tim Bontemps of ESPN followed up on the midseason tournament comments:
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Biggest takeaway from Adam Silver’s press conference: he’s clearly intrigued by the prospect of a mid season tournament. Obviously isn’t something that will happen immediately, but the idea has momentum.
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Luke Walton Out as Lakers HC 🚨
Los Angeles and HC Luke Walton part ways after Lakers missed playoffs with 37-45 record