Adam Silver: NBA to Debate Shorter Games, In-Season Tournaments, Load Management

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 12, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 16: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at the All Star Breakfast held by the National Basketball Retired Players Association at the Renaissance Charlotte Suites Hotel on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)
John McCoy/Getty Images

The NBA has seen a few sizable changes in commissioner Adam Silver's era, including a revamp of the All-Star game and draft lottery formats. 

However, Silver told reporters that the Association is exploring more seismic changes, including reducing games from 48 to 40 minutes and adding an in-season tournament.

Journalist Mark Woods reported Silver's comments:

Tim Bontemps of ESPN followed up on the midseason tournament comments:

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Luke Walton Out as Lakers HC 🚨

    Los Angeles and HC Luke Walton part ways after Lakers missed playoffs with 37-45 record

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Luke Walton Out as Lakers HC 🚨

    Los Angeles and HC Luke Walton part ways after Lakers missed playoffs with 37-45 record

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Ty Lue Considered for LAL HC

    Monty Williams also front-runner for Lakers opening

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Ty Lue Considered for LAL HC

    Monty Williams also front-runner for Lakers opening

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Magic Stopped Lonzo's Surgery

    Lonzo nearly had unauthorized ankle surgery (pushed by estranged partner Alan Foster)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Magic Stopped Lonzo's Surgery

    Lonzo nearly had unauthorized ankle surgery (pushed by estranged partner Alan Foster)

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Pelicans to Hire David Griffin

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Pelicans to Hire David Griffin

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report