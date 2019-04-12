Adam Silver: NBA to Debate Shorter Games, In-Season Tournaments, Load Management

John McCoy/Getty Images

The NBA has seen a few sizable changes in commissioner Adam Silver's era, including a revamp of the All-Star game and draft lottery formats.

However, Silver told reporters that the Association is exploring more seismic changes, including reducing games from 48 to 40 minutes and adding an in-season tournament.

Journalist Mark Woods reported Silver's comments:

Tim Bontemps of ESPN followed up on the midseason tournament comments:

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

