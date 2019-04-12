Video: Watch Security Guard Collide with Tiger Woods at 2019 Masters

David Cannon/Getty Images

Rainy conditions at Augusta led to a scary moment for Tiger Woods during the second round of the 2019 Masters on Friday.

Following an approach shot on the 14th hole, Woods and the gallery behind him began to move. That's when a security guard hustled over to try to get in proper position...only to wipe out, clipping the golf star's right leg in the process:

The incident came less than an hour after play had resumed following a weather delay.

Woods wound up with a birdie on the par-four 14th.