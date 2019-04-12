Masters Cut Line 2019: Full List of Players Removed from 1st Major

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Adam Scott made nine new friends Friday.

The 2013 Masters champion led the tournament by himself at eight-under after a birdie on the par-five 15th. That temporarily eliminated a group of players at three-over from advancing to the weekend due to the Masters' 10-shot cut rule.

However, Scott missed a three-foot par putt on the 16th to fall back to seven-under, bringing the three-over crowd back into the field. That group is nine strong and includes major champions Zach Johnson and Martin Kaymer.

Scott is one of five players tied at seven-under leading the tournament into Moving Day. Sixty other players will join them this weekend.

However, 22 others fell below the cut line, and you can find them all listed here. We'll also take a look at three surprising names.

Full List of Players Cut from 2019 Masters

Sergio Garcia: +4

Kevin O'Connell (amateur): +4

Danny Willett: +4

Mike Weir: +4

Justin Rose: +4

Stewart Cink: +4

Sandy Lyle: +4

Charl Schwartzel: +5

Fred Couples: +5

Brandt Snedeker: +5

Adam Long: +5

Shugo Imahira: +6

Larry Mize: +7

Shane Lowry: +7

Matt Wallace: +8

Jovan Rebula (amateur): +8

Michael Kim: +10

Paul Casey: +10

Vijay Singh: +12

Ian Woosnam: +12

Jose Maria Olazabal: +13

Angel Cabrera: +13

Justin Rose

Justin Rose, who finished second at the 2017 Masters, was given 14-1 odds to win this year's tournament according to sportsbook.ag (h/t Vegas Insider). That placed him third-highest in the entire field.



However, Rose failed to make the cut after shooting two-over 74 on Thursday and Friday.

The 2013 United States Open champion looked like he would cruise into the weekend after an eagle on the par-5 13th on Friday. With the advantageous par-5 15th looming, Rose had a good shot.

However, Rose's approach on the 15th found the water, and a 10-foot putt to save par missed.

A par at the 16th kept him at two-over for the tournament, but back-to-back bogeys knocked him from weekend play. Rose's drive on the 17th found the trees, and an errant approach shot and a missed seven-foot putt doomed him on the 18th.

The missed cut is fairly surprising considering Rose came into Augusta in good form, finishing tied for eighth at the Players Championship before making the quarterfinals of WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

This is Rose's first missed Masters cut in 14 tries.

Paul Casey

Nothing went right for Paul Casey on Thursday.

The 41-year-old Englishman, who won the Valspar Championship for the second consecutive year on Mar. 24, shot a nine-over 81 on Thursday and finished his two-day stretch as just one of six players 10 strokes or more over par.

Casey went five-over on the first six holes, but he stopped the bleeding and managed pars on 10 of his next 11 attempts. However, a bogey-double bogey finish essentially doomed his chances of fighting to make the cut Friday.

Like Rose, the result was surprising given previous Masters success. Brian Wacker of Golf Digest and Golf World outlined his recent Augusta National form:

Casey was also enjoying stellar 2019 form, with top-eight finishes in three of his last four stroke-play events. He also made the quarterfinals at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Sergio Garcia

Augusta National Golf Club has not been kind to 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia in the past two years.

Garcia, who shot a 13 on the par-5 15th in the first round in 2018, bogeyed the last on Friday to fall below the cut line at four over.

The Spaniard started the day at one over and never got much going during his round, but he birdied the 13th and 15th holes and finally looked like he was gaining some momentum.

However, Garcia sent his drive on the 18th far right into the trees, and that led to a 38-foot par putt to save his weekend. The putt missed by three feet, leading to his early exit.

Garcia has now missed cuts at his last six majors, but he has 22 top-10 major finishes for his career.