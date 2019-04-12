NASCAR at Richmond 2019 Qualifying Results: Kevin Harvick Wins Pole Position

RICHMOND, VA - APRIL 12: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Ford, drives during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on April 12, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)
Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Kevin Harvick won the pole for the 2019 Toyota Owners 400 after posting the best qualifying time at Richmond Raceway on Friday.

Erik Jones will join Harvick in the front row, with Kurt Busch, Joey Logano and Kyle Busch rounding out the top five.

Below is a look at the latest action from Richmond, Virginia.

      

2019 Toyota Owners 400 Qualifying Results

1. Kevin Harvick

2. Erik Jones

3. Kurt Busch

4. Joey Logano

5. Kyle Busch

6. Martin Truex Jr.

7. Chase Elliott

8. Austin Dillon

9. Daniel Suarez

10. Jimmie Johnson

11. Chris Buescher

12. Brad Keselowski

Full results available on NASCAR's official website

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

