Jordan Spieth Comes Back with Strong 4-Under 68 in Round 2 at 2019 Masters

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jordan Spieth stormed back into the mix in the second round of the 2019 Masters on Friday by shooting a four-under 68 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Spieth bounced back from a disappointing three-over 75 in Thursday's first round to make the cut and enter the clubhouse six strokes behind leaders Francesco Molinari and Jason Day in a tie for 26th place at one-under.

In the second round, Spieth carded five birdies and just one bogey and gave himself a chance to contend provided he has a strong weekend.

The 25-year-old's day actually started on a low note when he bogeyed the par-four first, which put him below the projected cut line of three-over. After that, Spieth went on a tear.

Spieth birdied the par-five second and then made the turn at one-under for the day and two-over for the tournament with another birdie on No. 9. That birdie marked the first of four over the next six holes for the 2015 Masters champion.

After making birdie on the par-four 14th, there was a deluge of social media reaction to Spieth getting himself back in the tournament. Jason Sobel of the Action Network noted how remarkable it was that Spieth managed to rebound after shooting a 40 on the front nine Thursday:

Justin Ferguson of The Athletic also provided the perfect GIF of Spieth's re-emergence:

MSNBC's Mike Lupica also pointed out how much more compelling Spieth could potentially make the 2019 Masters:

Spieth had a chance to take an even larger leap up the leaderboard on the par-five 15th, but he could not take advantage of driving the green in two.

According to Scott Bell of the Dallas Morning News, Spieth missed an eagle try before squandering a short birdie putt, and settled for par:

Spieth then proceeded to par each of the next three holes and ended his day with an impressive score of four-under after previously flirting with missing the cut.

While Spieth is at least in the hunt to contend should he continue his solid play over the weekend, history is not kind to those who are outside the top five after two rounds at the Masters, per Golf Channel's Justin Ray:

Even if Spieth doesn't manage to storm all the way back and win the Masters, a strong finish could work wonders for him considering how poorly he has played overall in 2019.

Spieth has not finished better than 30th at a tournament this season, and he has three missed cuts. A top 10 would represent a significant step forward for Spieth, and it would give him a realistic chance to be competitive in majors for the remainder of the year.