Masters 2019: Jason Day Tied for Lead; Tiger Woods 1 Back After Round 2

With two rounds of the 2019 Masters in the books, there is a logjam atop the leaderboard at Augusta.

Francesco Molinari, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen are all tied at seven under as the tournament has reached its midway point. Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson, Justin Harding, Xander Schauffele and Tiger Woods all sit just one stroke back at six under.

Below is a look at Friday's action from Augusta.

2019 Masters Leaderboard

T1. Francesco Molinari 67 (-7)

T1. Jason Day 67 (-7)

T1. Brooks Koepka 71 (-7)

T1. Adam Scott 68 (-7)

T1. Louis Oosthuizen 66 (-7)

T6. Dustin Johnson 70 (-6)

T6. Justin Harding 69 (-6)

T6. Xander Schauffele 65 (-6)

T6. Tiger Woods 68 (-6)



