Masters 2019: Jason Day Tied for Lead; Tiger Woods 1 Back After Round 2

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2019

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates after making a putt for birdie on the 15th green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
David Cannon/Getty Images

With two rounds of the 2019 Masters in the books, there is a logjam atop the leaderboard at Augusta.

Francesco Molinari, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen are all tied at seven under as the tournament has reached its midway point. Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson, Justin Harding, Xander Schauffele and Tiger Woods all sit just one stroke back at six under.

2019 Masters Leaderboard 

T1. Francesco Molinari 67 (-7)

T1. Jason Day 67 (-7)

T1. Brooks Koepka 71 (-7)

T1. Adam Scott 68 (-7)

T1. Louis Oosthuizen 66 (-7)

T6. Dustin Johnson 70 (-6)

T6. Justin Harding 69 (-6)

T6. Xander Schauffele 65 (-6)

T6. Tiger Woods 68 (-6)

