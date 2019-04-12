TJ Dillashaw Admits Knowingly Taking EPO: 'I Got to Man Up to What I Did'

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIApril 12, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 19: TJ Dillashaw reacts after his loss to Henry Cejudo in their flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Barclays Center on January 19, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

TJ Dillashaw had admitted to knowingly taking EPO before his title bout with Henry Cejudo in January and says he needs to "man up to what I did." 

The UFC fighter was banned for two years after testing positive for the banned substance and added that he's finding it difficult to come to terms with his actions.

"I'm having a hard time trying to forgive myself for this," he said in a video on Instagram (h/t TMZ). "Which I should have a hard time. But I got to man up to what I did. This is who I am. I'm a fighter ... and I'm gonna have to fight my way through this one."

     

