TJ Dillashaw Admits Knowingly Taking EPO: 'I Got to Man Up to What I Did'

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

TJ Dillashaw had admitted to knowingly taking EPO before his title bout with Henry Cejudo in January and says he needs to "man up to what I did."

The UFC fighter was banned for two years after testing positive for the banned substance and added that he's finding it difficult to come to terms with his actions.

"I'm having a hard time trying to forgive myself for this," he said in a video on Instagram (h/t TMZ). "Which I should have a hard time. But I got to man up to what I did. This is who I am. I'm a fighter ... and I'm gonna have to fight my way through this one."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.