Tiger Woods in 'Deep Discussions' to Play Series of Matches in Asia This Fall

Tiger Woods acknowledges the crowd on the 18th hole during the first round for the Masters golf tournament Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Tiger Woods' agent has announced his client is in "deep discussions" to play a series of televised matches in Asia during the fall, with the first to take place in Japan. 

Per ESPN's Bob Harig, the agent, Mark Steinberg, told reporters the format for the one-day competition is yet to be determined:

"We are in pretty deep discussions about doing that and Japan would be ideal to do the first one. It might not be a traditional head-to-head match. It might be something more unique.

"We haven't put together what the field will look like. How big would the field be? What type of format would they play? The exact date? We'd like to do it around the first-ever PGA Tour event in Japan."

   

