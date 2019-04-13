Chinese F1 Grand Prix 2019: Start Time, Drivers, TV Schedule and More

Andy Wong/Associated Press

Mercedes will be going for their third double of the 2019 Formula One season in China on Sunday, as defending world champion Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Botas have split the first two races of the campaign.

The Silver Arrows got more than a little lucky in Bahrain, where Ferrari's Charles Leclerc led comfortably until his car started acting up. The young talent will be eager to show Ferrari's pace in qualifying and that race was no fluke, and perhaps earn his first career win in China.

Here are the race details ahead of the third Grand Prix of the season.

Race Details

Date: Sunday, April 14

Time: 7:10 a.m. (BST), 2:10 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports F1 (UK), ESPN2 (U.S.)

For a full list of the drivers for the 2019 season, visit the F1 website.

Ferrari's great weekend in Bahrain fell apart during the actual race, as their advantage in raw pace came undone due to mechanical issues and a mistake from Sebastian Vettel.

Leclerc and Vettel had dominated the practice sessions and qualifying, and Ferrari's advantage in pure power was evident on the straights:

But despite all that power, it's Mercedes who once again top the tables after two races, with Bottas sitting one spot ahead of Hamilton, courtesy of his fastest lap in Melbourne.

Things are expected to be tight between the two top teams once again in China. The Shanghai International Circuit is a slightly odd one, featuring two long straights and several high-speed corners, but also some remarkably technical sections. Turns 1 and 2 in particular offer a unique challenge, as the track gets ever tighter and it's easy to lose any momentum by going too wide too early.

Here is a look at 2017's pole lap from Hamilton, showing both the technical difficulty and the long stretches where the drivers go flat-out:

Hamilton has performed well in China, winning three of the last five races, but it was Red Bull who took the top spot last year through Daniel Ricciardo.

Red Bull appeared to have made significant progress at the start of this year, and Max Verstappen's pace hasn't been that far off the leaders. The 21-year-old sits ahead of both Leclerc and Vettel in the driver's standings, and his performances in the practice sessions have been promising.

Anthony Davidson thinks the Dutchman should be involved in the discussion of potential winners:

Pierre Gasly still appears to struggle to control his Red Bull, however, and likely won't be a factor on Sunday.

Last year's winner, Ricciardo, has yet to impress since moving to Renault, but the team did impress on Friday and is on schedule to win the midfield battle during the race.