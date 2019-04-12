Masters 2019 Leaderboard: Latest Scores and Standings from Friday at Augusta

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Tricky weather conditions could serve up yet another challenge for the field at the 2019 Masters on Friday, as the second round at Augusta kicked off in damp conditions.

Per the PGA Tour's official website, thunderstorms are expected later in the day, and the threat of rain will linger.

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka shared the lead at six-under after the opening round, with plenty of other contenders hot on their tails. Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth and Paul Casey were not among them, as the first three finished three-over and Casey carded a disastrous round of nine-over.

Here is what the top of the leaderboard looked like before the start of Friday's action:

For a look at the live leaderboard, visit Masters.com.

Koepka entered the 2019 Masters with more questions regarding his sudden weight loss than his play, and based on his first round at Augusta, it's safe to say it wasn't nearly the issue some have made it out to be.

Sportswriter Jason Sobel couldn't help himself:

The winner of last year's U.S. Open and PGA Championship took a share of the lead thanks to a great run on the back-nine, where he carded four birdies in a row.

Unlike DeChambeau, who carded three bogeys in total and bagged his score with some sensational approach play to make up for it, Koepka didn't card a single bogey. His ball-striking was crisp, and he kept things simple.

Given his tremendous success in majors, it hardly came as a surprise:

Phil Mickelson kicked off his Masters campaign with a great round of five-under, nearly acing the 16th hole. He carded back-to-back bogeys to start the back-nine but made few mistakes outside of those two holes, a good sign for the coming days.

Ian Poulter sat one shot further back after Round 1, carding just a single bogey on the ninth.

Among the strugglers, few played a worse round than Casey, who couldn't find a single birdie and carded two double-bogeys to bring his score down to nine-over.

Here's a look at his hole-by-hole performance:

Spieth, Rose, Matsuyama and Alex Noren are among the other big names in dire need of a strong second round on Friday.