Masters 2019 Leaderboard: Live Look at Friday Scores and Overall Predictions

A handful of the first-round leaders at The Masters are out on course looking to improve their standing going into the weekend.

First-round co-leaders Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, who thrived during the Thursday afternoon tee times, are already back at it at Augusta National Golf Club as part of the Friday morning wave of threesomes.

Of the golfers on the first page of the leaderboard, Koepka could be seen as the favorite after the recent success he has achieved at major tournaments.

While Koepka is deserving of the attention receives, some of the focus entering the weekend will shift toward Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson if they remain in the top 10 after the second round.

In addition to DeChambeau and Koepka, Mickelson, Ian Poulter and Dustin Johnson are among the golfers to watch in the morning session, while Jon Rahm, Gary Woodland and Rickie Fowler are worth your attention in the afternoon alongside Woods.

Masters Leaderboard

Updated as of Noon ET.

Bryson DeChambeau (-7)

Phil Mickelson (-6)

Brooks Koepka (-5)

Ian Poulter (-4)

Eight others at -3

Full leaderboard can be found here.

Overall Predictions

Koepka Remains Near Lead For All 4 Rounds

Koepka has been the most dominant golfer at major tournaments over the last year.

But Thursday was the first opportunity during the successful stretch in which he was able to flex his muscle at Augusta since he missed the 2018 tournament.

In his last 13 major rounds, Koepka has recorded eight scores in the 60s, including Thursday's first-round 66.

On his way to winning the 2017 and 2018 U.S. Open and the 2018 PGA Championship, Koepka carded 10 rounds in the 60s.

Koepka's fast start from Thursday leads us to believe he will add to his collection of impressive major scores throughout the rest of the competition.

If that is the case, Koepka will enter Saturday's third round in the final pairing, and since he is used to the pressure of playing in the last group on the weekend of majors, he won't succumb to a poor weekend score as countless other golfers have in the past at Augusta.

By playing with a steady hand for all four rounds, Koepka will put himself in position to win his third different major crown and fourth overall major title.

Mickelson Reverses Recent Major Form, Lands In Top 10

Mickelson hasn't finished in the top 10 at a major since the Open in 2016.

Since then, the 48-year-old has missed the cut at four majors and failed to land inside the top 20 in the other four tournaments he made the cut at.

Mickelson proved during Thursday's first round that he is capable of resurrecting his major form, as he put together a 67, a score that matched his final-round mark a year ago at Augusta.

Although his results haven't been the best during the PGA Tour season, Mickelson has shown bursts of life on the course with four rounds in the 60s in his last four tournaments.

By putting together a solid Friday round, Mickelson will land himself around the top 10 going into the weekend.

If he can put together a round like his Sunday 67 from a year ago, or the 71 he carded in the third round in 2017, Mickelson would put himself among the contenders on Sunday.

If he is in that position, Mickelson will be one of the few golfers who know exactly how to deal with the pressure of playing near the lead on Sunday at Augusta, as he has three green jackets to his name.

