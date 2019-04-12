Kentucky's Tyler Herro Declares for 2019 NBA Draft; Projected 1st-Round Pick

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The 2019 NBA draft class continues to add talent after Kentucky's Tyler Herro announced he was leaving school.

Herro posted his farewell to the Wildcats on Twitter:

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has Herro projected as a late-first round pick to the Philadelphia 76ers at No. 24 overall in his most recent mock draft.

Wasserman had Herro ranked as his No. 18 overall prospect after the first weekend of the NCAA tournament with this scouting report:

"Though on and off throughout the season, Herro's shooting off spot-ups, screens and leakouts remains convincing. His 1.4 PPP as a pick-and-roll ball-handler also highlights his ball skills and ability to make plays off the dribble. With a 6'4½" wingspan, Herro does lack length for a 2-guard, raising some concern about him getting his shot off cleanly or defending wings."

Herro was part of John Calipari's 2018 recruiting class. He arrived at Kentucky as a 4-star prospect and No. 37 overall player, per 247Sports.

Alongside PJ Washington, Herro was instrumental in the Wildcats earning a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. He ranked second on the team with 14 points per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 93.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Given Herro's age (19) and still-developing game, he has the talent to be a good sleeper for teams drafting outside the lottery.