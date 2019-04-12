IPL Results 2019: Run-Scorers, Points Table, Schedule After Friday

IPL Results 2019: Run-Scorers, Points Table, Schedule After FridayApril 12, 2019
Delhi Capitals moved into fourth place in the IPL 2019 standings on Friday after a seven-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.
Shikhar Dhawan was the star man for the Delhi Capitals, hitting an unbeaten 97 to inspire his team to a comprehensive victory.
IPL 2019 Standings
(Team, Played, Points, Net Run Rate)
1. Chennai Super Kings: 7, 12, +0.299
2. Kolkata Knight Riders: 7, 8, +0.434
3. Mumbai Indians: 6, 8, +0.290
4. Delhi Capitals: 7, 8, +0.197
5. Kings XI Punjab: 7, 8, -0.057
6. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 6, 6, +0.810
7. Rajasthan Royals: 6, 2, -0.735
8. Royal Challengers Bangalore: 6, 0, -1.453
Most Runs
1. David Warner (SRH) 349
2. Lokesh Rahul (KXIP) 317
3. Andre Russell (KKR), 302
4. Jonny Bairstow (SRH) 263
5. Shikhar Dhawan (DC) 249
6. Chris Gayle (KXIP) 223
Schedule
Saturday, April 10: MI vs. RR, KXIP vs. RCB
Sunday, April 11: KKR vs. CSK, SRH vs. DC
Friday Recap
Delhi Capitals won the toss and sent Kolkata in to bat with Joe Denly making his IPL debut for Kolkata.
However, it was a night to forget for the 33-year-old, as he was dismissed by Ishant Sharma for a golden duck.
It was an impressive start to the game by Sharma, who ensured the hosts began well at Eden Gardens:
ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
W 0 0 0 0 0 Ishant Sharma starts with a wicket-maiden in Kolkata! #KKRvDC #IPL2019 https://t.co/PmnrCsmB02
Kolkata hit back through the impressive Shubman Gill, who was pushed up the order with Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn both rested for the game.
Gill put in a strong showing for the hosts and shared an early 63-run stand with Robin Uthappa. He went on to claim his second IPL half-century on his way to 69:
CricFive @cricfive
INDIAN PRMIER LEAGUE 2k19 ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ 26th Match #KKRvDC Shubman Gill: 65/39 CONGRATULATIONS Shubman Gill 💪🏏💥 https://t.co/xOHEKr4QGs
Andre Russell then chipped in with a quick 45 to send Kolkata to 178 for eight after their 20 overs.
Delhi sent out Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw to open and they made a strong start. Shaw eventually went after being caught by Dinesh Karthik off Prasidh Krishna.
However, Dhawan went on to produce a match-winning innings, helped out by Rishabh Pant's 46, to hand Delhi the victory:
IndianPremierLeague @IPL
Shikhar Dhawan is awarded the Man of the Match for his match winning knock of 97* 🙌👏 https://t.co/vDh2y9j487
Dhawan could not quite make it all the way to his IPL century but his batting heroics were enough to hand Delhi Capitals a fourth win of the season, while Kolkata slumped to their second straight defeat.
