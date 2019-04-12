NBA Draft 2019: Latest 1st-Round Mock Draft with Regular Season Completed

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

The teams eligible for the 2019 NBA draft lottery have been determined, but that is about all we are certain of when it comes to June's selection process.

Since the teams with the three worst records from the regular season now possess the same odds to earn the No. 1 pick, it is not certain the New York Knicks gain the top selection.

Duke's Zion Williamson is most likely going to be the No. 1 overall pick, but after him, the order of picks are far from clear, with Murray State's Ja Morant and Duke's RJ Barrett among the contenders to be taken second.

The order of the first 14 picks will be decided May 14 during the NBA draft lottery, while the other picks will be put in order as teams are eliminated from the postseason.

2019 NBA 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. New York Knicks: Zion Williamson, PF, Duke

2. Phoenix Suns: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

3. Cleveland Cavaliers: RJ Barrett, SG, Duke

4. Chicago Bulls: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

5. Atlanta Hawks: Cam Reddish, SF, Duke

6. Washington Wizards: De'Andre Hunter, SF, Virginia

7. Memphis Grizzlies: Rui Hachimura, SF/PF, Gonzaga

8. Atlanta Hawks (from Dallas): Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas

9. New Orleans Pelicans: Sekou Doumbouya, PF/SF, Limoges CSP (France)

10. Minnesota Timberwolves: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

11. Los Angeles Lakers: Brandon Clarke, PF, Gonzaga

12. Charlotte Hornets: Coby White, PG/SG, North Carolina

13. Miami Heat: Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

14. Boston Celtics (from Sacramento): PJ Washington, PF, Kentucky

15. Detroit Pistons: Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina

16. Brooklyn Nets: Bol Bol, C, Oregon

17. Orlando Magic: Kevin Porter Jr., SG, USC

18. Indiana Pacers: Keldon Johnson, SG/SF, Kentucky

19. Boston Celtics (from Los Angeles Clippers): Goga Bitadze, C, Buducnost (Montenegro)

20. San Antonio Spurs: Grant Williams, PF, Tennesse

21. Boston Celtics: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

22. Oklahoma City Thunder: Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky

23. Utah Jazz: Matisse Thybulle, SF, Washington

24. Philadelphia 76ers: Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina

25. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Houston): Talen Horton-Tucker, SF, Iowa State

26. Portland Trailblazers: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Denver): KZ Okpala, SF, Stanford

28. Golden State Warriors: Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue

29. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto): Dylan Windler, SF, Belmont

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Luguentz Dort, SG, Arizona State

Celtics Still Have A Chance To Own 4 1st-Round Picks

It feels like we talk about all the different situations regarding multiple Boston Celtics draft picks every year.

Danny Ainge has done a masterful job of working the trade market, and that will be on display in June as the Celtics could have as many as four first-round picks at their disposal.

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

The Celtics definitely have two in their possession, with one being their natural first-round pick and the other coming from Oklahoma City.

The potential to earn two more picks is dependent on where Sacramento and Memphis land in the draft lottery.

Boston will likely land Sacramento's first-round pick because the Kings have slim odds of winning the lottery.

If Sacramento wins the lottery, Philadelphia gets the pick, while it belongs to Boston if the Kings don't come out on top in the lottery, which is likely going to be the case.

Then there is Memphis' pick that is top-eight protected. The Grizzlies tied for the seventh-worst record in the NBA along with Dallas and New Orleans.

If the Grizzlies land outside the top eight in the lottery, the Celtics gain possession of the pick, but it might be favorable for Boston to miss out on Memphis' pick since there are less protections involved if it doesn't convey in 2019.

With that being said, the Celtics will add at least one lottery talent and a pair of solid college players at the back end of the first round.

PJ Washington was the best player on the Kentucky roster this season, and he would provide an extra body off the bench in the paint.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker didn't receive a ton of hype at Virginia Tech with Justin Robinson stealing the show, but he is a decent perimeter shooter who can provide backcourt depth.

Goga Bitadze is an intriguing international prospect, and he would be a good selection for the Celtics because they would not have to bring him over right away from Europe.

Trio Of Duke Players Projected To Be Top 5 Picks

Williamson is the star of the draft class, but two of his teammates could join him in the top five.

No matter which team wins the lottery, Williamson will go No. 1 barring an unexpected set of circumstances.

Williamson is an elite talent with raw athletic ability that we haven't seen out of most prospects coming from the collegiate level.

Barrett is likely to be selected with the No. 3 pick, which if form holds in the lottery would belong to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Barrett may not be an ideal fit for the Cavaliers with Collin Sexton already on the roster, but he is the best of the remaining prospects on the board behind Williamson and Ja Morant.

While Williamson and Barrett appear to be clear-cut top-three picks, there's more debate surrounding the draft prospects of Cam Reddish.

Reddish has all the physical gifts to make it at the NBA level, but there may be better fits for other squads in the lottery, including Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver and Virginia's De'Andre Hunter.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

