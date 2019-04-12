Rams' Aaron Donald Makes 'Historic' 7-Figure Donation to Pitt Football

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald is giving back to the school that helped prepare him for life in and out of football.

The University of Pittsburgh announced Donald made the "largest donation ever by a Pitt football letterman to the program" to the school's Football Championship Fund, which will go toward "facility improvement, recruiting, technology and student-athlete development."

Even though the actual dollar amount wasn't listed, the school called it a "seven-figure financial commitment."

Donald included a statement about his donation:

"It was a dream come true to play for the University of Pittsburgh. My experience as a Panther is something that influences my life every day, and I want to pay that forward. I believe in what Coach [Pat] Narduzzi is building at Pitt, and this was an opportunity for me to make a difference for our current and future players. Pitt will always be my school, and I'm honored to be able to support the Blue and Gold." 

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

