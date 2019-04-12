Masters 2019: Live Updates for Leaderboard Scores on Friday

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2019

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States catches his golf ball on the 15th hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Andrew Redington/Getty Images

American players took four of the top five spots on the leaderboard after Round 1 of the 2019 Masters on Thursday.

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka carded impressive rounds of 66 to top the leaderboard, and three-time winner Phil Mickelson finished Thursday at five-under after a rollercoaster back nine:

England's Ian Poulter was the sole interloper among the Stars and Stripes as he matched Dustin Johnson's 68 to finish four under.

Here is what the top of the leaderboard looked like at Augusta after the first 18 holes of action:

For the full leaderboard, visit Masters.com.

                

A fast start is no guarantee of a green jacket.

Only one player in the last 10 editions of the opening major of the year has won the Masters after leading at the end of Thursday's action.

That was Jordan Spieth, who led wire to wire in 2015 in one of the most impressive Augusta performances of recent times.

The other side of the coin, though, is that no player who finished Day 1 outside of the top 10 has gone on to win the Masters since 2005.

On that occasion, eventual champion Tiger Woods opened up with a two-over 74 before rounds of 66 and 65 saw him take the 54-hole lead. And in those days, Tiger did not lose when he led with 18 holes remaining.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Tiger Woods of the United States waves on the 16th green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Friday is a key day in major tournaments.

For Koepka and DeChambeau, and the others near the top, it is all about consolidation. There is the opportunity to break away from the pack, but that still does not ensure victory on Sunday.

The most any player can ask for is to be in the mix going into the weekend.

That will mean players like Woods, in a decent position on two-under, will want to creep a little closer to the top of the leaderboard on Friday in order to make a challenge.

Pre-tournament favourite Rory McIlroy will likely be looking for a round in the mid-60s to propel him into contention after a 73 on Thursday.

Then there is those chasing the cut. 

Paul Casey, for example, endured a shocking opening round as he finished nine-over.

The Englishman had been well backed to contend this week at Augusta after his win at the Valspar Championship and third place at the WGC-Mexico Championship:

But he will need to produce one of the rounds of his career on Friday just to survive for the weekend.

In less trouble on three-over are Spieth and world No. 1 Justin Rose, but neither can afford a similar second round if they want to be back out on course on Saturday.

Both have the ability to propel themselves into contention with a low round, but they will need to make decent starts on Friday.  

