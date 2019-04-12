Masters Schedule 2019: Friday Tee Times, TV Coverage, Live Stream, Predictions

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

A second day of low scoring could be in play Friday at Augusta National Golf Club.

On Thursday, some of the top golfers in the world shredded the course to take charge of The Masters.

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka lead the tournament after one round, while Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Ian Poulter, Adam Scott and Tiger Woods are among the big names within striking distance of first place.

After taking advantage of the course during Thursday's afternoon session, a majority of the leaders will tee off Friday morning, while Woods and a few others have to wait until the afternoon to improve on their scores from the opening 18 holes.

Friday Masters Coverage

The second round of The Masters begins at 8:30 a.m. ET, but you will have to wait until 3 p.m. ET for ESPN's TV coverage to begin.

CBSSports.com will stream featured group coverage beginning at 9:15 a.m. ET, while its Amen Corner stream starts at 10:45 a.m. ET and coverage of the 15th and 16th holes starts at 11:45 a.m. ET.

During the second-round television window, the tournament can also be live-streamed on Masters.com.

Friday Tee Times

The full list of tee times can be found here on PGATour.com.

A majority of the leaders will be out on course during the morning wave of tee times.

DeChambeau begins his round at 10:42 a.m. ET, while Koepka tees off at 11:04 a.m. ET.

Woods and Jon Rahm will be part of the marquee afternoon threesome that starts at 1:49 p.m. ET.

Predictions

Woods Continues Strong Start

Woods isn't in contention for the lead yet, but he put together one of the best rounds of the morning session Thursday to land four shots back of the leaders.

The four-time Masters winner should be able to build off his first-round 70 during his Friday afternoon round.

Woods' history at Augusta suggests Thursday's round set him up for 54 more holes of success, as he has never finished outside of the top 10 after shooting under par in the first round, per ESPN Stats and Info:

The 43-year-old has been consistent in the second round this season, as he has five rounds of 71 or better on the second day of tournaments.

But Woods has put together mixed results on Friday at Augusta in the tournaments he has played in over the last decade.

Woods has shot as well as 66 in 2011 and as poor as a 75 in 2018 in recent years at Augusta, but we believe he will trend more toward red numbers with his second-round score this time around.

Woods displayed consistency on course Thursday by recording 12 pars, four birdies and two bogeys.

If he combines the same consistency on course with the steady hand he has shown in the second round all season, Woods will be in the top 10 by the end of Friday's round.

Koepka Extends Consistency at Majors into Friday

If you thought Koepka's first round was exceptional, just wait and see what he produces Friday.

In his last three majors, Koepka has carded second-round scores of 63, 66 and 69, and all of them were his best rounds at the three Grand Slam tournaments he participated in a year ago.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Koepka's second-round 63 at the PGA Championship and round of 66 at the U.S. Open helped him take home a pair of major titles in 2018.

With the green jacket already in his sight after shooting a six-under 66, Koepka should be able to replicate the form he produced in the second round of majors a year ago.

In his last three PGA Tour tournaments, Koepka has an average second-round mark of 71.

In most years, a 71 would be a solid score to put up at Augusta on Friday morning, but with so many players attempting to make surges up the leaderboard, Koepka must shoot in the 60s to remain on top.

If Koepka shoots a low round, as expected, he will be in the lead going into the weekend at a major for the first time since his initial major triumph at the 2017 U.S. Open.

