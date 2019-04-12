NASCAR at Richmond 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

Donald Page/Getty Images

Saturday's Toyota Owners 400 in Richmond, Virginia, is the next stop of the 2019 NASCAR season.

After eight races, Kyle Busch sits top of the standings. He picked up his third victory of the year last time out at the Food City 500.

Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing have been the dominant forces in 2019. Denny Hamlin, Busch's team-mate, has won two races himself and sits second in the standings.

Team Penske duo Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski have won the other three races between them, so there will be numerous other outfits looking to muscle in on the winning action on Saturday at the Richmond Raceway.

Date: Saturday, April 13

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Virginia

TV Info: Fox

Tickets: StubHub

Lineup to be added after Friday qualifying at 5:40 p.m. ET on FS1.

Busch, 33, is a serial winner at Richmond. He has won the Toyota Owners 400 on five previous occasions, including last year's race.

And he also won at Richmond Raceway in September in the Federated Auto Parts 400.

If he wins a sixth Toyota Owners 400 on Saturday, he will equal the legendary Richard Petty's record in the race.

Given Busch's remarkable form at the circuit and the fact that he is the championship leader, it is difficult to look past him claiming another victory on Saturday:

Qualifying will be crucial, but Busch won from No. 17 on the grid last time out, while pole-sitter Chase Elliott finished 11th.

Ryan Blaney was the fastest man in qualifying at Bristol, as he set a track record, and he looked like he could be the man to beat. He finished fourth in the Food City 500—his fourth top-five finish in his past five races.

That is impressive form from the Team Penske driver, and he will be desperate to join Logano and Keselowski by getting a win on the board at Richmond.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

However, it is not a track where he has enjoyed previous success.

Another man to look out for is Kevin Harvick. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver won eight races last year on his way to finishing third in the championship.



In two races at Richmond in 2018, he also enjoyed two top-five finishes.

Harvick has yet to win in 2019 but has finished top 10 in six of the eight races this season and could well get a victory on the board on Saturday.