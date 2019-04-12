Ohio State Spring Game 2019: Odds, Date, Time, TV Schedule, Live Stream

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

Saturday presents us with the first opportunity to see what the Ohio State Buckeyes will look like under first-year head coach Ryan Day.

Day, who was the offensive coordinator for departed head coach Urban Meyer, is tasked with replacing Dwayne Haskins at quarterback.

High-profile transfer Justin Fields will be one of a few players under the spotlight at Ohio Stadium during the program's spring game, as Ohio State fans will be getting their first on-field glimpse at the former Georgia signal-caller.

While the quarterbacks will be under the biggest scrutiny, there are plenty of other things to watch out for Saturday in Day's first spring game in charge of the program.

2019 Ohio State Spring Game Information

Date: Saturday, April 13

Start Time: Noon ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: BTN 2 Go

Day will attempt to maintain the high standard Meyer held at Ohio State, and there will be plenty of expectations hovering over the first-year head coach.

The Buckeyes are +800 (bet $100 to win $800) to win the national championship, which is the fourth-best odds behind Clemson, Alabama and Georgia, per Oddschecker.

In the buildup to the spring game, Day has been impressed with what he has seen out of Fields, per Dave Biddle of 247Sports.

"In the recruiting process, I had a chance to recruit him and watch him. And then I've had a chance to watch him this spring and also watch his film [from his one year at Georgia]. But until this spring, I didn't have a lot of one-on-one time and a chance to watch him work day in and day out. I'm very impressed with his ability to retain information and his football IQ."

Fields is in competition with Matthew Baldwin for the starting quarterback job, but even if one impresses more than the other Saturday, the starter won't be named.

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

Another young player to watch out for Saturday is wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who has stood out in the eyes of the coaching staff, per Ari Wasserman of The Athletic.

When asked about players he expects to impress in the upcoming season, Day said: "It's probably Garrett Wilson. Just seeing him make plays day in and day out down the field, it would probably be him on offense."

In addition to Wilson, sophomore Chris Olave, who came on strong at the end of last season, is one of the other receivers to watch as the Buckeyes attempt to replace Parris Campbell, Johnnie Dixon and Terry McLaurin.

In front of the skill position prospects stands Nicholas Petit-Frere, who was one of the most coveted offensive line recruits in the class of 2019.

Petit-Frere is still adjusting to the collegiate level, but he is expected to be a menace on the edge of the offensive line, and Ohio State fans have the chance to see his progression at the position throughout Saturday's game.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Buckeyes are also looking for young stars to break out Saturday, with some veterans sitting out because either they already earned starting spots or because they are injured.

Safety Josh Proctor is one of those potential impact players who has stood out to Day during spring practice, per Cleveland.com's Stephen Means.

"He's got his hands on a lot of footballs," Day said. "He's done a good job when his eyes are in the right place, and each play he is showing up."

Defensive lineman Tyreke Smith and linebacker Teradja Mitchell are among those attempting to impress, with Tuf Borland, Chase Young and other experienced players watching from the sideline.

