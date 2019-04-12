Masters Tournament 2019: Mobile Updates for Friday Leaderboard Scores

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka took advantage of favorable playing conditions on the first day of the Masters and find themselves at the top of the leaderboard as they prepared to compete in the second round of the Masters.

That pair will tee off within 22 minutes of each other Friday morning in the second round of the first major tournament of the year.

DeChambeau and Koepka both shot six under par rounds of 66 in Thursday's opening round as both players dominated the second nine to movie into a tie for first place.

DeChambeau, playing with stars Dustin Johnson and Jason Day, will tee off at 10:42 a.m. ET, while Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Paul Tracy will start their rounds at 11:04 a.m.

Phil Mickelson, who sits one stroke behind the two leaders at five-under, gets underway at 10:53 a.m. He is playing with Justin Rose and Justin Thomas, both of whom were considered among the favorites prior to the start of the tournament. However, Rose fired a three-over 75, while Thomas struggled to a one-over 73.

The contending golfers on the course at 10 a.m. ET are Ian Poulter, Patton Kizzire, Kevin Kisner and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Poulter started his round at 9:58 a.m., Kisner and Aphibarnrat teed off at 9:47 a.m., while Kizzire is even par for the round and three-under for the tournament after his first three holes of the day.

Masters Leaderboard

Bryson DeChambeau, -6

Brooks Koepka, -6

Phil Mickelson, -5

Ian Poulter, -4

Dustin Johnson, -4

Justin Harding, -3

Jon Rahm, -3

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, -3

Kevin Kisner, -3

Adam Scott, -3

Ten golfers, including Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler and Jason Day, finished the first round at two under par. The full leaderboard can be found here.

Twenty-eight of the 87 golfers in the field broke par in Thursday's opening round, as the competitors largely had ideal scoring conditions at Augusta National Golf Club.

Rain earlier in the week had left the course somewhat soft, and that allowed golfers in a "go" mode, because the fairways and greens were more accepting of shots than they are under normal circumstances.

Mickelson said the conditions helped him maintain an aggressive attitude after bogeying holes No. 10 and 11.

"Look, the greens are softer than they've ever been, and they're not as fast as they normally are," Mickelson said, per Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com. "So [Thursday] was a day to take advantage of it. I'm sure they'll get firmer and faster as the week goes on."

The conditions could be similar throughout Friday's round, because early-morning showers are expected to be followed by cloudy conditions throughout the majority of the round, and thunderstorms are expected to be a late-afternoon factor, per the Weather Channel.

Those thunderstorms are likely to impact hose playing later in the day, including Scott (12:05 p.m. ET tee time), Rahm (12:49 p.m.), Woods (12:49 p.m.), Rory McIlroy (1:00 p.m.) and Fowler (1:00 p.m.).

McIlroy, the betting favorite coming into the tournament, shot a one-over 73 in the first round and has quite a bit off work to do to catch up to the leaders.

"I felt the course was there. It's soft. There's not much wind. I made five birdies, that wasn't the problem," McIlroy explained after the first round. "I just made too many mistakes, and that was the problem. And I'm making mistakes from pretty simple positions, just off the side of the green."

Woods is in contention after his opening round of 70, and while he made mistakes like missing a couple of short putts and hitting the ball over the green on the par-5, 15th hole, he was basically happy with his round and optimistic about his upcoming round.

"It's not a bad start," Woods said, per Bob Harig of ESPN.com. "I've only shot under 70 one time, but I've shot 70 [three of the] four times that I have won here. So we still have a long way to go. Tee off late tomorrow and the wind's supposed to be up, so I have my work cut out for me the rest of the week and so does everyone else."

Golf fans have to be thrilled when they see the big names on the leaderboard. The excitement level will go up even further if Tiger gets even closer to the top as the second round progresses.