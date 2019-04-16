2019 NFL Draft: Latest Buzz Surrounding Every Team

1 of 32

The links between the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray continue to spark discussion. ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio attempted to connect the dots when he noted the quarterback's agent, Erik Burkhardt, attended a meeting between the prospect and team:

It would make sense for the Cardinals to want to get Murray signed to an agreement that includes a no-baseball clause before putting his name on the first 2019 draft card … If Murray ends up signing a contract at the time he’s picked, the negotiations leading up to that deal are something that everyone will keep quiet until the moment Burkhardt produces the final draft from his briefcase in the green room.

There's quite a bit to unpack. Maybe Florio is on to something. Then again, Burkhardt's presence may have other unknown implications. Regardless, it's clear the Cardinals have their options wide open.

Josh Rosen is a second-year quarterback—a time when support and confidence greatly impact the leap between rookie and sophomore seasons. The Cardinals didn't allow the UCLA product to address the media after their first offseason workout. In reality, there's much uncertainty about his long-term future with the team.

Rosen said "nine mistakes were made ahead of me" after he went 10th overall in the 2018 draft. What's going through his mind as the Cardinals talk to Murray with his agent? Even if Florio is off-base in his thoughts about early contract negotiation, Arizona has done nothing to quell the quarterback rumors. There's a good chance the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner lands in the desert as the No. 1 overall pick.