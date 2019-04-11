Frozen Four 2019: Minnesota-Duluth Advances vs. Providence in 1st Semifinal

Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

All eyes were on the 2019 Frozen Four on Friday as all four teams took to the ice with a pair of spots in the championship game on the line.



The first matchup of the day saw the defending champion Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs take on the Providence Friars, while No. 4 Massachusetts took on Denver in the nightcap.

Below is a look at the latest action from Buffalo, New York.

2019 Frozen Four Schedule/Results — Semifinals

No. 2 Minnesota-Duluth def. Providence, 4-1



No. 4 Massachusetts vs. Denver, 8:30 p.m. ET

2019 Frozen Four Schedule — Final

Saturday, April 13, at 8 p.m. ET: No. 2 Minnesota-Duluth vs. No. 4 Massachusetts/Denver winner

No. 2 Minnesota-Duluth 4, Providence 1

Early on, both the Friars' Hayden Hawkey and the Bulldogs' Hunter Shepard appeared up for the task as each goaltender recorded a clean sheet in the opening period.

Each team, however, managed to generate some offense in the second.

Minnesota-Duluth got on the board first, when Justin Richards broke the scoreless tie just past the six-minute mark in the second:

"It's special," Richards said of his goal during the second intermission. "Playing in the Frozen Four, I mean, I'm going to cherish this moment. Every guy who's playing in this is going to cherish it, so it's definitely really special. I'm happy it went in."

It marked the sophomore forward's 11th goal of the season.

The Bulldogs' lead soon disappeared, though. The Friars used a power-play goal by Josh Wilkins just past the midway point in the period to even the score:

That would set the stage for a winner-take-all third period.

Providence had a golden opportunity early to move out in front thanks to a two-man advantage. However, Shepard stood tall and helped his team survive nearly three minutes worth of power plays for the Friars.

That penalty kill proved pivotal. Minnesota-Duluth senior Billy Exell helped his team regain the lead with his third goal of the season at the midway point of the period:

That wound up being the game-winner, as the Bulldogs would ice the game with a pair of empty-netters in the final 33 seconds. Richards' second goal of the game made it a 4-1 margin.

Shepard finished the game with 28 saves on 29 chances. Hawkey had 32 saves on the day.

Minnesota-Duluth advances to its third consecutive championship game as it looks to defend its title. The Bulldogs await the winner of UMass/Denver.