Kyler Murray Rumors: Giants Hosting QB on Thursday Ahead of 2019 NFL Draft

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

The New York Giants have time and time again committed themselves to quarterback Eli Manning ahead of the 2019 NFL season, but perhaps it's more of an open relationship.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Giants are hosting Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray ahead of the 2019 NFL draft.

New York holds the No. 6 overall pick, while the Heisman Trophy winner is expected to go as high as No. 1 overall on April 25 in Nashville.

The Arizona Cardinals, owners of the No. 1 overall selection, hosted Murray on Tuesday. Hype surrounding a Cardinals-Murray marriage intensified when the franchise named Kliff Kingsbury new head coach on Jan. 8.

While still at Texas Tech in October, Kingsbury had said he would nab Murray first in the draft if he could, not knowing he would eventually have that opportunity. Since joining the Cardinals, the 39-year-old clarified his praise and backed current starting quarterback Josh Rosen. Rosen was just taken at No. 10 overall in 2018.

All said, Arizona is certainly not the only suitor in the Murray sweepstakes as the 21-year-old spends time in East Rutherford Thursday and is reportedly set to take a pre-draft visit with the Washington Redskins next week.

Draft prospects visiting with NFL franchises ahead of the draft is more due diligence than anything to raise an eyebrow at. Specific to the Giants, though, this is interesting. New York gave the 38-year-old Manning a $5 million roster bonus by keeping him beyond March 16.

On March 18, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman threw his weight behind Manning. "This narrative that Eli can't play is a crock," the GM said in a teleconference (h/t Herbie Teope of NFL.com). "I'm telling you. ... the way he finished the season and what he's making, there really wasn't a decision to make."

Manning finished 2018 with 4,299 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as the Giants went 5-11.

This offseason, New York signaled what seems to be a rebuild by letting safety Landon Collins walk in free agency, then trading linebacker Olivier Vernon and All-Pro receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Those moves made keeping Manning all the more peculiar.

Maybe Murray's visit to New York is a sign that the Giants are eager to start rebuilding sooner than later or maybe it's nothing more than a customary pre-draft visit. In the meantime, let imaginations run rampant with dreams of Murray and Rookie Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley sharing a backfield.