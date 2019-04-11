Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau Share Lead After Round 1 of Masters 2019

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2019

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Brooks Koepka of the United States walks off the 13th green after making a birdie during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for the lead in the 2019 Masters tournament after firing six-under 66s in Thursday's first round at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

Phil Mickelson stands alone in third place at five under, while Ian Poulter and Dustin Johnson share fourth place at four under on the star-studded leaderboard.

Every player at four under or better took advantage of scoring conditions that were at their easiest over the final few hours of the round. Golfers who went out early were at a disadvantage. Augusta doesn't figure to get any simpler to navigate over the next three days with rain and thunderstorms in the weather forecast.

Adam Scott (-3), Jon Rahm (-3), Tiger Woods (-2), Rickie Fowler (-2) and Jason Day (-2) headline the other notable scores following Thursday's action.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

