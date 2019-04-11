Jets Rumors: Ty Montgomery Signs 1-Year Contract to Back Up Le'Veon Bell

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 11, 2019

Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery watches against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The New York Jets reportedly added more depth to their backfield Thursday by agreeing to a deal with Ty Montgomery

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Montgomery will sign a one-year deal with the Jets to back up Le'Veon Bell.

Montgomery split time last season with the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers. He played sporadically in 13 games, finishing with 423 yards on 66 touches. 

A third-round draft pick by the Packers in 2015, Montgomery has been a utility player on offense and special teams throughout his career. The 26-year-old has 192 rushing attempts, 107 receptions and 35 kickoff returns in four seasons. 

Bell signed a four-year deal with the Jets worth up to $61 million last month. He will be the lead runner in New York, while Montgomery can come off the bench to give him a breather. 

Montgomery also gives Sam Darnold another playmaker in the passing game to help the second-year quarterback continue his development. 

